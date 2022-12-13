Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group C
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women20:00Lyon FémininesLyon Féminines
Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal v Lyon: Gunners manager Jonas Eidevall demands 'incredible performance' against Lyon

Jonas Eidevall
Arsenal reached the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League in 2021-22 before being knocked out by Wolfsburg

Jonas Eidevall says only an "incredible performance" against Lyon will ensure Arsenal qualify for the next round of the Women's Champions League.

The Gunners will go through if they beat the reigning champions at Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

They thrashed Lyon 5-1 in the reverse fixture and a draw will also be enough should Juventus fail to beat Zurich.

"That was beautiful to be part of - but now we need a new performance," Eidevall said.

Since 2010, Lyon have won the Champions League eight times and finished runners-up on two other occasions.

They are second in the French league after losing 1-0 at home to leaders Paris St-Germain on Sunday.

"Lyon have been the pioneers for the women's game and have set the standards for all others to chase," Eidevall said. "They are the reigning European champions and we have utmost respect for their history and their team.

"We know it will take an incredible performance to get us the result we would like."

The Swede also praised star forward Vivianne Miedema, who has scored in four consecutive games for Arsenal.

"You can see how she connects with others across the offence and defence," he said. "It's not just about the goals but also about her work-rate for the team.

"She has been very important to us in this period."

Eidevall said Sweden forward Lina Hurtig was in contention to return for Arsenal while midfielder Kim Little will be in the squad but is "unlikely" to play.

