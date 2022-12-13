Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Judge joined Colchester from Ipswich Town in June 2021

Colchester United midfielder Alan Judge has been ruled out for the rest of the season having suffered a serious knee injury.

Judge was stretchered off during the U's loss to Sutton United on Saturday.

"The injury is a triple rupture in his left knee," physiotherapist Hayden Clifton told the club website. external-link

"The ACL, (Anterior Cruciate Ligament), PCL, (Posterior Cruciate Ligament), and MCL, (Medial Collateral Ligament) are all affected."

Former Republic of Ireland international Judge, 34, had made 18 appearances for League Two side Colchester this season.

"It looked a serious one straight away," added Clifton. "We're looking at it being around a year to a full return to playing."