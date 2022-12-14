Close menu

Manchester United: Manager Erik ten Hag says a club sale would be good

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments20

Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag took over as Manchester United manager in 2022

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag believes the sale of the club would be a "good thing" as he looks to compete with cash-rich Manchester City and Newcastle.

Last month, United's owners the Glazer family announced they were considering selling the club as they "explore strategic alternatives".

The Americans bought the club for £790m ($1.34bn) in 2005.

"There will be more investment possible which is good," said Ten Hag.

The Dutchman says when he was informed of the plan by chief executive Richard Arnold, he was reassured by what it meant.

"We spoke about the culture we want, we spoke about objectives, goals and the culture and he confirmed it won't change," he said.

"It will be even better because more money will become available for this project."

Ten Hag says he has not spoken to the Glazer family about the situation, although BBC Sport understands nothing substantive is likely to happen until the festive period is over.

Demonstrations against the owners have become commonplace over the past few months, with complaints growing about the financial state of United.

In their first quarter results revealed last week, the Glazers took the unprecedented step of not paying themselves a dividend. However, it was also revealed the club now owe more than £300m in unpaid transfer fees on various recent deals.

Ten Hag is more single minded about the situation - he wants the funds to compete with the Premier League's other leading clubs.

"There's a change in circumstances when you compare [the Premier League] with five or 10 years ago," he said. "The competition is much tougher.

"Newcastle are coming, even West Ham, maybe not now in the table but they have huge investment. Spurs definitely and I don't need to talk about City and Liverpool or Chelsea. You can quickly count seven or eight clubs that can compete in this league.

"It's also about strategy not just money. But it's clear that when you don't have the right players and quality players you will not be successful and achieve the targets you set."

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

20 comments

  • Comment posted by michael5698, today at 23:01

    Apparently Michael Knighton and his wife seen a UFO in 1976 which predicted he’d own Manchester United and they’d win three European Cups in a row. It’s happening.

  • Comment posted by STORMz, today at 22:57

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by The Dockers Umbrella, today at 22:56

    Thought they'd at least wait until after he World Cup before unleashing Utd loving Stone upon us.

    • Reply posted by SchizoCockney, today at 23:00

      SchizoCockney replied:
      As far as England and English football is concerned, it is after the World Cup.

  • Comment posted by SchizoCockney, today at 22:55

    In other words he's saying it's not his fault that his squad is junk and that he wants to spend £1bn to improve it...

    • Reply posted by King Kenny, today at 23:00

      King Kenny replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by U16650665, today at 22:43

    I agree with Ten Hang, the Manchester United franchise should be sold so they can relocate the club closer to its natural fanbase such as Surrey or Singapore.

    Ne genuine football fan in Manchester supports Manchester United.

    • Reply posted by SchizoCockney, today at 22:56

      SchizoCockney replied:
      Can't type either... How do you hit e instead of o?

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 22:42

    Club? Aren't they a PLC? They took 'FC' off their crest 25 years ago when they sold their soul. Wind them up, toxic lot.

  • Comment posted by BustavoBrown, today at 22:41

    Let's hope we are bought by a multi billionaire who will be able to compete with the likes of City and Newcastle. We want our trophy back end of..

    • Reply posted by SchizoCockney, today at 22:57

      SchizoCockney replied:
      Careful what you wish for... You could have got an owner like Sam Bankman-Fried!!

  • Comment posted by deano33, today at 22:36

    YET ANOTHER POINTLESS UTD ARTICLE

    • Reply posted by Leicester Jet, today at 22:39

      Leicester Jet replied:
      Why read it and comment then?

  • Comment posted by Leicester Jet, today at 22:36

    I just hope United are not sold to more US owners who know nothing about football but just want to make a quick buck!

    • Reply posted by SchizoCockney, today at 22:59

      SchizoCockney replied:
      Hardly 'a quick buck' when they started the process of buying the club almost 20 years ago!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport