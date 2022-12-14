Sarina Wiegman led England to Euro 2022 victory in the summer

Sarina Wiegman says she took time to "learn about English culture" when she became the Lionesses manager but admits it was not an easy decision to leave her role in her home country.

Her comments come amid a growing debate external-link about whether the Football Association should only appoint English managers.

Gareth Southgate has questioned his future as manager of the men's team.

Wiegman, who was appointed in September 2021, said: "My first thought was 'can I leave the Netherlands?'"

The Dutchwoman, who won Euro 2017 with the Netherlands, added: "I grew up there, it's my country.

"We were talking about extending my contract, then I just waited, that's how it works in my head, I needed some time to think and to feel. It stuck with me.

"Most of the time when some people reach out to me about [whether] I am interested in a job, after a couple of days it would just fade to 'no I'm going to stay with the Netherlands'.

"But this one stuck with me. This is very exciting, it's a big country, England is a big football country, the Women's Super League, the potential of the team... so I started to have conversations."

England remain unbeaten under Wiegman and won their first women's major tournament in the summer at Euro 2022.

They also qualified for the 2023 World Cup with a 100% record, having not conceded a single goal.

Discussions this week have taken place after English boss Southgate admitted he was "conflicted" about his future following the team's exit from the men's World Cup in Qatar.

But asked specifically about her own decision to leave her home country, Wiegman said she wanted the FA to "know who I am" and vice versa before taking the job.

"Those conversations went really well so I got really enthusiastic and I noticed the FA got really enthusiastic and then we finally got to an appointment," she added.

"When I got there I tried to know more about [English] culture. Although the countries are really close together, there are some differences, so I really tried to learn.

"I took some English classes in football. I said 'I will learn about your culture and try and adapt to your culture but the directness [of Dutch people], I will not go around it or change that.'

"I think it went really well and we really enjoyed ourselves. We can still grow a lot. I think the FA, the players and staff enjoy it too and think we have a very good collaboration."