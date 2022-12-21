Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Pep Lijnders has urged fans to show respect during Thursday's game between Liverpool and Man City

EFL Cup - Man City v Liverpool Venue: Etihad Stadium ate: Thursday, 22 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders says a rivalry with Manchester City must remain respectful as they prepare to meet in the Carabao Cup.

The Reds travel to Etihad Stadium in Thursday's fourth round in their first competitive game since the World Cup.

Recent meetings between the Premier League sides have witnessed unsavoury incidents from both sets of fans.

"We need emotion from the stands and we need to feel these games matter," said Lijnders.

"The only problem with emotion is when there's no respect. Then it becomes really hard."

City boss Pep Guardiola said coins had been thrown at him during October's Premier League game at Anfield.

Guardiola apologised after Manchester City fans chanted about the Hillsborough and Heysel football stadium tragedies during the game, despite not hearing them himself.

It is the first competitive fixture for each team after English football's break for the World Cup.

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk and France centre-back Ibrahima Konate are expected to feature for the Reds, though their frontline is set to include Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, who were not at the World Cup.

City's squad is also impacted, with the Blues having had 16 players away in Qatar, which was the most of any side.

Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji have only been back training for a couple of days, while those involved with England and Portugal will return next week.

Guardiola, however, thinks those who were at the tournament may have an advantage.

"I have a feeling that the players in the World Cup are in a better condition than the players who were here," he said. "Sergio [Gomez], Erling [Haaland], Riyad [Mahrez], Cole [Palmer], they missed a little bit.

"Tomorrow is important for players not at the World Cup to regain the rhythm."