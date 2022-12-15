Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers manager Michael Beale praised Hibernian scorer Ryan Porteous following the Ibrox side's 3-2 win but says the Scotland defender has not emerged as a transfer target for next season. (Sun) external-link

Porteous says "it was a very difficult decision" to turn down a new contract at Hibs but feels it is time to get out of his "comfort zone". (Express) external-link

Hibs head coach Lee Johnson believes Porteous "did extremely well" in a midfield role against Rangers. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers are keen on a £500,000 move for Angolan midfielder Benedito Mambuene Mukendi, who is currently with Trofense in Portugal. (Sun) external-link

Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz will not return until 2023, with the defender around halfway through his 12-week recovery from a hamstring injury. (Record) external-link

A 10% portion of any transfer fee Celtic receive for right-back Josip Juranovic will go to the Croatia international's former club Legia Warsaw. (Sun) external-link

Heart of Midlothian's Australia defender Kye Rowles will only be leaving the club for "mind-boggling" money, says chief executive Andrew McKinlay. (Record) external-link

The Tynecastle club aim to recruit up to three players next month and remain interested in bringing Callum Paterson back to Edinburgh. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Hearts are keen on a loan or permanent move for Scotland international Paterson. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin urges his players to rip up the record books on Saturday against Celtic, a team they have not beaten at home in almost seven years. (Record) external-link

Meanwhile, Goodwin says it's difficult to put a timescale on Callum Roberts' recovery from injury. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson urges his squad to pick up where they left off before the World Cup break when they resume their season against Ross County on Saturday. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Ross County manager Malky Mackay challenges his Canadian trio William Akio, Victor Loturi and Ben Paton to push for international call-ups. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link