Charlton finished seventh in League One in Thomas Sandgaard's first season as owner but ended last term 13th

A Charlton Athletic fans' group says it will petition owner Thomas Sandgaard to sell the Addicks if he does not agree to abide by a new club charter.

Charlton Athletic Supporters' Trust will present the Addicks' Charter to Sandgaard at Thursday's fans' forum.

The Addicks, 18th in League One, are at their "lowest ebb in living memory", CAST said last week.

"It is beyond frustrating that we find ourselves in this position once more," said trust chair Heather McKinlay.

Subjects addressed in the charter include pledges on ticket affordability, fan engagement, core traditions including shirt colours and songs, and assurances of "no ownership interference in on-field matters".

It also demands a "clear, considered and costed plan to reunite ownership of The Valley and training ground with the football club".

Danish-American businessman Sandgaard bought Charlton in September 2020 but the club's stadium and training ground were not part of the purchase and are leased from former owner Roland Duchatelet.

The Addicks are four points above the relegation zone and searching for a fifth manager in two years after the sacking of Ben Garner, with CAST claiming the club is "in disarray" and accusing Sandgaard of failing "to live up to initial promises".

CAST said that the wording of the charter had been approved by 85% of more than 600 supporters who attended an online open evening on Monday.

"Our fanbase simply seeks to work in partnership with the ownership, recognising that a football club is far more than a commercial asset," added McKinlay.

"If Sandgaard cannot commit to running our football club along the lines expressed in the charter, then we cannot commit to him and we will campaign for him to sell the club."