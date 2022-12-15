Dimitrios Pelkas: Hull City winger ruled out for up to three months
Hull City winger Dimitrios Pelkas has been ruled out for up to three months with a knee injury.
The 29-year-old Greece international suffered the injury early on in Sunday's 0-0 draw at Watford.
"It's unfortunate for him and us because he's been a real bright spark since I've come in," boss Liam Rosenior told the club website.
"Fortunately, he doesn't require an operation at this moment in time which is great for his career."