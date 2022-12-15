Last updated on .From the section Hull

Dimitrios Pelkas was injured in a challenge with Watford midfielder Hamza Choudhury, who was also unable to continue

Hull City winger Dimitrios Pelkas has been ruled out for up to three months with a knee injury.

The 29-year-old Greece international suffered the injury early on in Sunday's 0-0 draw at Watford.

"It's unfortunate for him and us because he's been a real bright spark since I've come in," boss Liam Rosenior told the club website. external-link

"Fortunately, he doesn't require an operation at this moment in time which is great for his career."