The incident allegedly took place during Bristol Rovers' League One match against Plymouth at the Memorial Ground in October

Bristol Rovers first-team coach Andy Mangan is to challenge a charge that he made an alleged homophobic comment during a League One game.

Mangan, 36, denies a charge by the Football Association of using "abusive and/or insulting" language, including a reference to sexual orientation.

Bristol Rovers said Mangan considered the allegation to be "utterly false".

The incident related to comments made to a Plymouth staff member during half-time of their match on 22 October.

Rovers said "all parties were astonished" when they were informed of the charge on Wednesday.

"Mr Mangan considers the allegation, which he strongly denies, to be utterly false, and the homophobic conduct alleged to be completely reprehensible," said a club statement. external-link

"He is aggrieved that the FA has decided to bring a charge, given the baselessness of the claim."

Mangan was charged with an "aggravated breach" of FA rule E.3, which relates to acting in a manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute.

"He looks forward, nonetheless, to clearing his name and hopes that the FA will take an early opportunity to withdraw the charge," Rovers' statement continued.

"Bristol Rovers stands against all forms of homophobia and is committed to being fully inclusive for all."

The match at the Memorial Ground ended in a 2-2 draw.