George Thomason is currently out injured

Bolton Wanderers midfielder George Thomason has signed a new deal to remain with the League One club until 2025.

The 21-year-old is out for two months of the season after dislocating his knee and tearing a ligament.

I'm proud and privileged to sign a new contract with this club," Thomason told BBC Radio Manchester.

"It's a great place for my development and I'm happy here. The manager is so ambitious and his coaching staff."

"The journey from when I joined and where the club is going now is in a positive direction and can only see that continuing, so it's really nice to be a part of."

Thomason, who picked up his injury against Bristol Rovers earlier in December, is in manager Ian Evatt's future plans at the club.

"He's a very young footballer and still has a lot to learn, but one of George's main assets is his attitude and mindset," Evatt told BBC Radio Manchester.

"He wants to learn, always asking questions, has leadership qualities, not just by example but also vocally and technically he can do everything.

"The one question mark before this season was the physical element, but he's lived in the gym and has really developed into an all-action midfield player."