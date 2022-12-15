Callum Robinson is a Republic of Ireland international player

Cardiff City manager Mark Hudson has praised the impact of top scorer Callum Robinson and challenged others to share the goalscoring load.

Robinson joined at the end of the summer transfer window from West Bromwich Albion and has scored four goals.

He has also claimed four assists in a side that has scored only 19 league goals this campaign.

"We know what we got into the building," said Hudson.

"We know what a character he is - great around the dressing room - and he's had a big impact on players around him and four assists and four goals, long may that continue.

"Others do need to add to that, it needs to be shared but for him and his form it is great, but we need to take responsibility across the board to take those situations."

However, the Bluebirds are the Championship's joint lowest scorers alongside bottom club Huddersfield.

Blackpool visit Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday and sit second from bottom in the table, but a win for the visitors could leave Cardiff in the Championship relegation zone over Christmas.

Hudson says he has spoken to his players about being "ruthless" and wants to see them turn opportunities into goals.

Republic of Ireland international Robinson scored his fourth Cardiff City goal to rescue a point at Stoke last Saturday, but Hudson says his contribution extends on to the training ground.

"Robbo has conversations with players all the time and him and Kion (Etete) have had that conversation and there is a bit of Kion looking at Robbo in training and seeing the quality that he has got and learning from each other.

"I think we have created a lot of opportunities at home, we have talked about being ruthless and we have created those opportunities to be ruthless and that is something we work on."