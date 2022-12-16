Aaron Collins holds up Nick Anderton's number 16 shirt after scoring against Forest Green Rovers in July

Bristol Rovers player Nick Anderton says he has been "taken aback" by the volume of support he has received during his battle with cancer.

Anderton was initially diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, in his femur in July.

Despite a successful operation to remove a tumour in October, he is now undergoing intense chemotherapy for several months after a biopsy revealed the aggressive cancerous cells remain in his body.

The 26-year-old defender last played for Rovers in April, but at every home match, fans have started applauding in the 16th minute - the shirt number worn by Anderton.

That show of solidarity during these dark times has "been fantastic", he told BBC Radio Bristol.

"I watched the first game of the season after the news came, when Aaron (Collins) scored and I could hear the applause," Anderton said.

"I actually went to a game last minute, and I wouldn't say I was surprised but I was taken aback by how loud the ovation actually was.

"The support that I've received on social media, I've had mail sent to my house, emails from past clubs I've been at, their supporters groups and clubs from the Premier League down to League Two have sent me signed shirts. It's just been amazing.

"When that many people are thinking of you, it gives you another boost."

'Everyone at Rovers has been in contact'

Anderton experienced the thrill of promotion last season in his first year at Rovers, having moved south from Carlisle United. But from that incredible high, he was hit by a huge low only weeks later.

Despite being away from the club for the whole of this season, Anderton has been touched by how much contact he has had with the team.

"Every single member of staff has texted me and rang me," he revealed.

Anderton says that team-mate Paul Coutts (left) speaks to him every day

"I speak to [Paul] Coutts every day still, so I'm well in contact with the lads and speak to quite a lot of the boys.

"Wael (al-Qadi, the club's owner), Tom (Gorringe, the CEO), Eddy Jennings (head of football operations), the gaffer, Mangs (assistant coach Andy Mangan), everybody has been in contact.

"They've been exceptional for me and my family. Anything that I ask for - the media team, Andrew, I speak to him quite frequently - I speak to Pete in the club shop, new kit when it comes in size-wise if I need a kit for my daughter, stuff like that.

"The smallest of things have allowed me to crack on with my life like normal and continue trying to be positive and they've been a huge help for that."

For a man in peak physical condition, the news that he needed chemotherapy on top of that initial operation came as a big shock for Anderton and his family.

Having had time to adjust to the diagnosis, the former Carlisle, Accrington and Blackpool player is now tackling six cycles of intense chemotherapy spread over 28 weeks.

The first four cycles are five weeks each and the last two will be four weeks. He has almost completed the first cycle.

It was not supposed to be this way after the initial operation, but Anderton is using his footballer's psyche as he begins the treatment.

Nick Anderton celebrates with Aaron Collins (left) after Bristol Rovers' promotion from League Two last season

"There was a whole plan to do a certain operation and then it ended up being a little bit more," he said.

"The surgeon discussed with me that there was one chance to remove the area with enough margin around it that's safe, and he managed to do that. So he was happy with the operation and how that went which was a big positive.

"Once the biopsy results came back three weeks afterwards, part of the actual tumour itself had aggressive cells in it when initially they thought it was a low-grade tumour.

"It meant that even though they removed everything with enough of a margin - I got tested everywhere and at that moment there was no sign of anything else - just because those high-grade cells were there, I have to have intense chemotherapy for six months.

"That's the treatment plan for it and I'm getting stuck into that."

'New baby best thing for me'

Despite his own struggles, Nick will be boosted in the new year by the arrival of his second child.

His partner is set to welcome a little boy in January and the chance to enjoy extended time at home with his family has been a real blessing.

Anderton knows the various demands and sleepless nights that go with a new-born, but he is using that positivity to channel his mindset rather than focusing on his illness.

"My daughter Grace just turned two in November and I've got a little boy due the second week of January," he added.

"That's the best thing for me. Since I've had the news, I've been at home and I've been able to be a family man.

"To be welcoming a little lad in a time like this is just brilliant.

"I'm fully aware it's going to be tough, but it's another drive, another purpose for me and it's something that is going to keep getting me out of bed every morning no matter how I feel."