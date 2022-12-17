Watch the BBC's World Cup 2022 TV titles

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app.

How would you feel if the most important piece of work you have ever created was described as "the worst of all time"?

For Edinburgh-based creative company, Studio Something, that's a flavour of the response they've had to their unconventional opening titles for the BBC's World Cup coverage.

But for the crew behind BBC Scotland's A View from the Terrace, such comments are a badge of honour. They are revelling in having the last laugh ahead of their final flying of the flag for Scotland on the biggest stage on Sunday.

So just how do a company from a wee country who aren't even at the tournament go about creating something so prominent?

A different World Cup needed different titles

We've all found it odd tuning into the World Cup with the lights from the Christmas tree bouncing off the screen... the two just don't go together.

And the time of year is just one of the many unfamiliarities in this edition of the tournament, so the team behind the opening sequence felt it was imperative to illustrate that.

Executive producer Jordan Laird said the idea was always to dig deep into the good, the bad and the ugly of World Cups gone by. The moments we all remember.

"We had free reign to go digging in the archive," said Laird. "From that, we built our titles around the greatest scenes and sounds from players, commentaries and the fans to produce a piece based on nostalgia, which is pretty cool."

Every frame - or less technically, every stud, strike and celebration - is digitally hand-carved out, with each taking two or three days to bring to life.

But what would've happened if one of the stars of the show pulled up injured before the titles hit the big screen?

"We just had to pray," says Laird. "I reckon we were the only Scottish folk genuinely hoping Harry Kane didn't get injured the week before the tournament kicked-off..."

'It's actually on TV'

The BBC's World Cup titles are one of those things that are highly anticipated even before a ball is kicked. Like certain Christmas adverts, everyone has an opinion on them. So, what's the reaction been like?

"It depends on who you ask," Laird says. "We've had 'it's amazing' but also 'it's the worst thing ever on TV'. We've even been told we must have been on drugs when we created it, but that mix is what we wanted. We didn't want to create wallpaper that people would forget."

So who exactly might have clapped eyes on their creation? From you, me and Laird's hairdresser to maybe even some of the world's most famous names. It's quite a rabbit hole to delve into.

"I just sit there and wonder, does Kate Winslet watch the World Cup? She must. Has she seen our film?," says Laird. "I think you can freak yourself out thinking how many folk will lay their eyes on it."

So have the nightmares and worries of 45 million folk looking at their 'baby' put Laird and his troops off going for the double in 2026?

"Absolutely not! I want Scotland at the World Cup in 2026 and us creating the titles... a takeover."

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds