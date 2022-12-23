Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County19:30RangersRangers
Venue: Global Energy Stadium

Ross County v Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic17160153143948
2Rangers17123240182239
3Aberdeen178183127425
4Hearts167362726124
5St Johnstone177372122-124
6Livingston167271622-623
7St Mirren156361723-621
8Hibernian176292026-620
9Motherwell165292022-217
10Ross County1743101428-1415
11Kilmarnock1743101330-1715
12Dundee Utd1633101731-1412
View full Scottish Premiership table

