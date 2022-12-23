Close menu
Scottish Championship
Cove RangersCove Rangers19:45HamiltonHamilton Academical
Venue: Balmoral Stadium

Cove Rangers v Hamilton Academical

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 23rd December 2022

  • ArbroathArbroath19:45Queen's ParkQueen's Park
  • AyrAyr United19:45DundeeDundee
  • Cove RangersCove Rangers19:45HamiltonHamilton Academical
  • Partick ThistlePartick Thistle19:45Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle
  • Raith RoversRaith Rovers19:45MortonGreenock Morton

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr1895438251332
2Dundee179442820831
3Queen's Park179353226630
4Morton178542517829
5Partick Thistle188373532327
6Raith Rovers187292224-223
7Inverness CT176561921-223
8Cove Rangers174672528-318
9Arbroath182881224-1214
10Hamilton1725101635-1911
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport