Close menu
Scottish League One
MontroseMontrose19:45AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
Venue: Links Park

Montrose v Airdrieonians

Last updated on .From the section Football

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 23rd December 2022

  • ClydeClyde19:45AlloaAlloa Athletic
  • FalkirkFalkirk19:45Queen of SthQueen of the South
  • MontroseMontrose19:45AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline17106125101536
2FC Edinburgh1810263326732
3Falkirk1785431201129
4Montrose188552721629
5Alloa178363325827
6Airdrieonians177552923626
7Queen of Sth186573029123
8Kelty Hearts187291926-723
9Clyde1723122137-169
10Peterhead1714121041-317
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories