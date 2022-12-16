Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England forward Beth Mead has signed a new contract with Arsenal.

Mead, 27, joined the Gunners from Sunderland in 2017 and has scored 61 goals in 166 appearances.

She helped England win Euro 2022 in the summer - earning the Golden Boot and being named Player of the Tournament - but is currently recovering from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

"This club is home for me," said Mead after signing what is understood to be a multiple-year contract.

"I've grown so much here as a player and a person and I know we can achieve so much more together in the years to come.

"I want to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game and I know that the ambitions at Arsenal match my own.

"I can't wait to get back onto the pitch and help to deliver the success our supporters deserve."

Mead helped Arsenal win the Women's League Cup in 2017-18 and the Women's Super League title in 2018-19.

She scored six goals and claimed five assists during Euro 2022, after registering 14 goals and 19 assists from 40 games for Arsenal during 2021-22.

That form saw her voted BBC Women's Footballer of the Year and she was also runner-up for this year's Ballon d'Or.

"In her five years with our club, Beth has grown into one of the best footballers in the world," said Clare Wheatley, Arsenal's head of women's football.

"Her form over the past season has reached new heights.

"We were all so proud to watch her achieve her dreams in the summer and we are looking forward to welcoming her back to the pitch to pursue more success with Arsenal."

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall added: "It's wonderful news that we have agreed a new deal with Beth. She is a world-class footballer and has proven that on the biggest stage of them all.

"I have so much admiration for the way she has handled success and adversity on and off the pitch over the past few years, and I'm sure she will approach the next few months with the positive attitude we all know Beth for."