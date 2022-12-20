Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Cunha signed for Atletico from Herta Berlin for 30m euros in August 2021

Wolves are closing in on the loan signing of Atletico Madrid's Brazil forward Matheus Cunha.

The Premier League club, who have been talking to Cunha for several weeks, have reached a verbal agreement.

A loan deal for the 23-year-old, who is set for a medical, would include an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

It is understood Atletico were open to letting Cunha leave after Champions League group-stage elimination.

Cunha has eight caps for Brazil but has only played once for Atletico in the league this season.

New manager Julen Lopetegui wanted striking reinforcements for a squad that has only scored eight times in the Premier League this season.