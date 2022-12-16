Last updated on .From the section Football

A frozen pitch, rather than pitch treatments, have kept players off the grass this weekend at Tranmere

Frozen pitches - following snow and icy weather - have seen two of Saturday's games postponed in League Two.

Northampton Town have rescheduled their home fixture with Carlisle United for Tuesday because of the surface at Sixfields.

Tranmere Rovers have also called off the visit of Crawley Town to Prenton Park.

Rovers had put covers down but below-freezing temperatures made their turf unplayable at Friday's inspection.

No new date has yet been given for that fixture to be played.