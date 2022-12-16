Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Tino Anjorin is in his second stint at Huddersfield, having spent time on loan last season

Huddersfield Town's Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin has been ruled out by a serious ankle injury in training, head coach Mark Fotheringham has confirmed.

Although no timescale for his return has been given, the 21-year-old's immediate future with the Terriers is in doubt after undergoing surgery.

Anjorin, who also spent time on loan to Huddersfield last season, has two goals in nine games this term.

"We're really devastated for him," Fotheringham told BBC Radio Leeds.

"He'd worked really hard at the training camp in Spain. He'd put himself in the best shape physically, probably the best - and he would agree - he's been in his career so far.

"We're going to assess it now with Chelsea and support him as much as we can with the medical staff."

The former England Under-20 international, who has also spent time with Lokomotiv Moscow, has played five first-team games for Chelsea since coming through the club's academy.

Chelsea's relationship with Huddersfield has been a profitable one in recent years, with Anjorin joining Levi Colwill, Jon Russell and Trevoh Chalobah in making temporary moves to West Yorkshire .

Making sure the player is well looked after is the main concern for Fotheringham after such a difficult injury.

"Leigh Bromby [director of football] will obviously have dialogue with Chelsea to find a solution to what we're going to do next," he added.

"But first and foremost we're just concerned about Tino's welfare because we know he's going to be mentally down following that injury.

"He's a player we think the world of, he's well respected and liked in the group and he's a fans' favourite."