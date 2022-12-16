Close menu

Club World Cup: Fifa to stage 32-team tournament from June 2025 - president Gianni Infantino

Gianni Infantino prepares to present the Club World Cup trophy to Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta
Chelsea beat Palmeiras in the last Club World Cup final in February, with Gianni Infantino presenting the trophy to captain Cesar Azpilicueta

Fifa will stage an expanded Club World Cup featuring 32 men's teams from June 2025, says its president Gianni Infantino.

Football's world governing body also hopes to introduce a women's version, with both held every four years.

'World Series' friendly tournaments to be played between nations of different confederations are also planned.

"The best teams in the world will be invited to participate," Infantino said of the Club World Cup.

He was speaking after a Fifa Council meeting in Qatar on Friday and before this weekend's final two games of this year's World Cup, the first to be held in the Middle East.

The Swiss also announced that the 19th edition of the Club World Cup, which runs from 1-11 February 2023, will be hosted by Morocco.

The tournament was previously held in Morocco in 2013 and 2014, and has since been hosted by Japan, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

"It has to be an ambition and mission of Fifa to organise its events in new countries," Infantino added.

The Club World Cup is currently held annually, mid-season, with seven teams from six confederations.

In 2018, Fifa proposed to expand the tournament to 24 teams, move it to June and hold it every four years from 2021, but those plans were put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 32-team club tournament would be played in the same slot where Fifa has previously held the Confederations Cup for international teams, a year before the World Cup.

As well as planning to widen tournaments, Fifa also agreed to new climate change targets at the COP26 climate conference, including pledging to a 50% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030.

Fifa aim to introduce women's Futsal and Club World Cup

Fifa is also planning changes to the international football calendar to protect the "health and well-being of players".

The usual September and October international windows will be combined so nations play four games across late September and early October, rather than two in each.

The other windows (November, March and June) will be unchanged but Fifa plans to use the March window in even years to organise 'World Series' friendly tournaments.

"We have seen the importance of teams from different continents happening more regularly," said Infantino.

"We want to use the March windows in even years to organise friendly tournaments between four teams of four different confederations under the Fifa umbrella - Fifa World Series events.

"For women's football, it will be very similar. We want to create a new women's Club World Cup and a new Fifa Futsal Women's World Cup every four years.

"We would like to see if the women's Olympic tournament can have 16 teams (up from 12) like the men's does."

Fifa's announcement comes a day after it and Uefa, Europe's governing body, received significant backing in their bid to block a European Super League, with a report saying Fifa and Uefa's rules were "compatible with EU competition law".

Club representatives startled by Fifa proposals

Analysis - BBC's Simon Stone

Uefa is understood to be relaxed about Infantino's plan because it doesn't cut across its competitions and is planned to be outside major national tournaments.

For the clubs - and the leagues - this is a different matter completely. No agreement has been reached on this subject.

It is understood club representatives are startled by Fifa's proposals, pointing out it is yet to sign its Memorandum of Understanding with the European Clubs' Association.

There are a number of issues, not least when would the games be played? Presumably in pre-season when the biggest clubs can go off and make lots of money by playing friendlies.

But the clubs and the leagues didn't want a winter World Cup and it happened.

Infantino spoke about player welfare in his news conference. Adding more competitive fixtures to the calendar means more 'important' matches. If nothing is lost to compensate, it just adds to the player workload.

The Premier League referred back to its statement in November 2021,external-link when clubs raised concerns about the negative impact Fifa's proposal for biennial men's World Cups would have on player welfare.

It is understood the Premier League has not seen any formal proposals around Fifa's latest plans and will continue to engage with it via the World Leagues Forum, but expects meaningful agreements to be reached before anything is signed off.

21 comments

  • Comment posted by Hampshireman, today at 14:42

    I hear the sound of a golden goose being strangled

  • Comment posted by KevH, today at 14:41

    UEFA are relaxed about the idea as they are the same as FIFA. All about the money.

  • Comment posted by MidlandsJohn, today at 14:39

    Absolutely ridiculous.

    The sheer number of clubs alone means qualifying criteria and weighting will be a huge issue.

    If you skew towards Europe/S.America (say 8 teams each) then a UCL or Libertadores QUARTER-FINALIST could be "world's top club".

    If you try to make things equal (say 5 from each continent) what sort of standard are you getting from Asia and especially Oceania???

  • Comment posted by Second Sight, today at 14:37

    I fear for football and the normal fans who make the game what it is!!

  • Comment posted by Mr Basil, today at 14:32

    "FIFA president Gianni Infantino is getting four more years in charge of football's governing body after no candidate stepped up to challenge him"

    Presumably the people receiving the brown envelopes are happy with the contents.

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 14:31

    Infantino's ego is meaning he is approaching Blatter in the levels of disdain I have for him. It's very depressing that this man is in charge of football worldwide.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 14:31

    Yawn! This guy is killing our game!

  • Comment posted by Bobislav the second cometh, today at 14:26

    Let's see all those clubs crying about the European Super League boycott this. They won't but it would be nice.

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 14:25

    How many more ideas that are devoid of practical and sensible thought are going to come from this buffoon and FIFA, before the Custodians of the game say enough is enough.

  • Comment posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 14:22

    More money.

  • Comment posted by Rog, today at 14:16

    Good competition for Saudi Arabia's Newcastle & Qatar's Manchester City.

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 14:20

      Dad replied:
      Soon to add manchester united and Liverpool to your list....very soon.

  • Comment posted by Properfootballplease, today at 14:15

    They are always saying players play too many games. Now FIFA have a new idea 2 new competitons that are purely for money. Give it a rest.

  • Comment posted by Redordead, today at 14:15

    No thanks...

  • Comment posted by BluePeterFan876, today at 14:14

    STOP RUINING THE GAME FOR MONEY

  • Comment posted by Max Whiplash, today at 14:14

    This has been the "best World Cup ever," according to FIFA president Infantino. That's why we need to mess it up.

    Today I feel perplexed...

    • Reply posted by in5wknaa, today at 14:42

      in5wknaa replied:
      Honestly for Infantino to sit there before the tournament and say 'today I feel gay' - having given the World Cup to a country where it's illegal to even come out as gay I mean it makes my skin crawl. Him and FIFA are an utter disgrace

  • Comment posted by jay1989, today at 14:14

    Forget about a European Super League.

    Here are FIFA preparing a Club World Cup which will eventually turn into a World League in due course.

    😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by ArseneWenger, today at 14:13

    Incredible success on all fronts. So 6500 deaths is included ?

