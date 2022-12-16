Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Saturday's Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and St Mirren at Fir Park has been postponed.

Motherwell say there has been "extensive stadium damage and flooding caused by recent cold weather".

Neither side has played since 12 November with the top flight on hiatus for the World Cup and a new date for the fixture is still to be announced.

Dundee have requested a pitch inspection before Saturday's Championship game with Cove Rangers.

And Dundee said in a statement: "Despite our undersoil heating being on since Monday, the freezing conditions and last night's heavy snowfall have meant that the pitch is now in a state that would put players' safety at risk.

"Furthermore, the decision has already had to be made by the club that due to frozen pipes some stands would have to remain closed for tomorrow's fixture if it went ahead.

"It's our belief that this fixture will not go ahead. However, regrettably, the SPFL has decided to delay an inspection until tomorrow morning so we cannot give spectators as early a decision as we would have wished. We shall confirm the position with this fixture tomorrow morning."

The second tier and Leagues 1 and 2 have continued during the World Cup and there are full cards scheduled for 15:00 on Saturday. Aberdeen host Celtic in the first of Saturday's SPFL fixtures at 12:30, with three further Premiership matches at 15:00.

