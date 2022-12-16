Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Josip Juranovic's Croatia lost to Lionel Messi's Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals

Ange Postecoglou is pleased Celtic's Josip Juranovic is "getting noticed".

Right-back Juranovic helped Croatia reach the World Cup semi-finals but is expected to sit out Saturday's third-place play-off with Morocco.

The 27-year-old, who joined Celtic from Legia Warsaw last year, has been linked with a move away from Celtic.

"He has done brilliantly, great for him, he has represented his country and our football club really well," said manager Postecoglou.

"He has had strong performances against world-class opponents. It is great he is getting noticed. I want our players getting noticed. If they weren't getting noticed they wouldn't be doing well.

"My understanding is he is probably not going to play tomorrow, but at the same time I don't think it is anything serious. But we will give him a week off anyway; we have done that with all the World Cup lads."

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic, whose advantage at the top was cut to six points following Rangers' defeat of Hibernian, resume their campaign away to Aberdeen on Saturday over lunchtime.

And captain Callum McGregor could return following his injury in early October.

"Callum is good, he is raring to go," said Postecoglou.

"He is a fantastic footballer. He is a major influence in and around our football club and our team, that will definitely make us stronger. There is no doubt it is great to have him back."