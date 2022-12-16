Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Josh Kay has made 21 appearances for Barrow this season and scored four goals

Barrow's Josh Kay has been banned for six matches for verbal abuse containing a "reference to sexual orientation". external-link

It followed Barrow's 2-0 home defeat by Leyton Orient on 24 September when Kay was sent off in the 87th minute.

The 26-year-old denied a charge of using offensive, abusive and insulting language but was found guilty.

A disciplinary panel ruled it was an "aggravated breach" of the rules and also fined Kay £1,050, while he must attend a mandatory education programme.

He has already served two matches of his ban and, barring any weather-related postponements, should be available again for Barrow's League Two game at Mansfield on 7 January.

"The club has followed its own internal disciplinary procedures, and alongside this, is already working with Josh on education programmes," said a Barrow statement.