Walsall left their former home at Fellows Park for nearby Bescot in 1990

Walsall's majority shareholders Trivela Group have bought the freehold to the Poundland Bescot Stadium, allowing the League Two club to own their home again for the first time since 1990.

The US investment firm has executed its option to own the stadium, bringing an end to the Saddlers' long-standing association with ex-owner Jeff Bonser.

Trivela Group bought a stake from chairman Leigh Pomlett in June.

"A landmark day in the club's life," said co-chairman Ben Boycott.

"As of now, the club owns its own stadium after decades of tenancy. The club's home for the future in the town is secure.

"The club owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to Mr Pomlett, who has delivered on his promise from 2019 to facilitate a situation where the club would be reunited with the freehold."

Walsall will now be rent-free.

A statement confirmed: "The club is now the owner of the stadium, the Saddlers Club, and the adjoining land. Rental payments, which have been paid by the club for over 30 years will discontinue immediately."

"The acquisition of the stadium was a key component of the transaction on 31 May. It was agreed that Trivela would provide additional debt and equity financing to facilitate the purchase of the stadium on or before 31 May 2024.

Club chairman Pomlett has also sold a further share of his stake in the club as part of this new deal.

Pomlett had owned 76% of the club's shares since 2019, when he took over from former owner Bonser. But, having transferred 51% of his stake to Alabama-based Trivela, he has now allowed the Americans to increase their share to 90%.

Walsall are 11th in League Two under manager Michael Flynn, just three points shy of a play-off place - after an unbeaten run of eight league and cup games.

But they are not in action at Bescot this weekend as their home game with Crewe has been called off - their second postponement in successive weeks after also having their game called off at Salford seven days ago.