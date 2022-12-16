Roma Femminile v St. Pölten Women

First Half begins.
Line-ups
Roma Femminile
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Ceasar
- 13Bartoli
- 23Wenninger
- 32Linari
- 2Minami
- 7Alves da Silva
- 10Giugliano
- 20Greggi
- 15Serturini
- 9Giacinti
- 11Haavi
Substitutes
- 5Cinotti
- 6Landström
- 16Ciccotti
- 18Glionna
- 21Kajzba
- 22Haug
- 24Ferrara
- 26Bergersen
- 27Kollmats
- 29Lázaro
- 33Kramzar
- 87Öhrström
St. Pölten Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Schlüter
- 8Wenger
- 4Balog
- 20Klein
- 19Tabotta
- 11Mädl
- 27Eder
- 7Mikolajová
- 9Schumacher
- 22Enzinger
- 24Zver
Substitutes
- 3Johanning
- 6Fuchs
- 10Meyer
- 17Palmen
- 18Brunnthaler
- 23Zágor
- 44Falkensteiner
- 77Lemesová
- Referee:
- Cheryl Foster
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Kick Off
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.