Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group B
Roma FemminileRoma Femminile0St. Pölten WomenSt. Pölten Women0

Roma Femminile v St. Pölten Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Roma Femminile

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Ceasar
  • 13Bartoli
  • 23Wenninger
  • 32Linari
  • 2Minami
  • 7Alves da Silva
  • 10Giugliano
  • 20Greggi
  • 15Serturini
  • 9Giacinti
  • 11Haavi

Substitutes

  • 5Cinotti
  • 6Landström
  • 16Ciccotti
  • 18Glionna
  • 21Kajzba
  • 22Haug
  • 24Ferrara
  • 26Bergersen
  • 27Kollmats
  • 29Lázaro
  • 33Kramzar
  • 87Öhrström

St. Pölten Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Schlüter
  • 8Wenger
  • 4Balog
  • 20Klein
  • 19Tabotta
  • 11Mädl
  • 27Eder
  • 7Mikolajová
  • 9Schumacher
  • 22Enzinger
  • 24Zver

Substitutes

  • 3Johanning
  • 6Fuchs
  • 10Meyer
  • 17Palmen
  • 18Brunnthaler
  • 23Zágor
  • 44Falkensteiner
  • 77Lemesová
Referee:
Cheryl Foster

Match Stats

Home TeamRoma FemminileAway TeamSt. Pölten Women
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 16th December 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women53201211111
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines42119187
3Real Madrid Femenino41213305
4Vllaznia Femra5014019-191

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies4310113810
2Roma Femminile52218808
3St. Pölten Women512259-45
4Slavia Prague Women401315-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women5311104610
2Lyon Féminines5311106410
3Juventus Femminile52219368
4Zürich Women5005117-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino54012361712
2FC Bayern München Ladies5401127512
3Benfica Women5203819-116
4Rosengård Women5005314-110
View full Women's Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport