Paris Saint-Germain Féminines v Real Madrid Femenino

First Half ends, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 1, Real Madrid Femenino 0.
Line-ups
Paris Saint-Germain Féminines
Formation 4-3-3
- 50Bouhaddi
- 12Lawrence
- 13Ilestedt
- 5De Almeida
- 7Karchaoui
- 8Geyoro
- 14Hamraoui
- 6Jean-François
- 21Baltimore
- 11Diani
- 10Bachmann
Substitutes
- 1Williams
- 2Simon
- 16Picaud
- 18Fazer
- 19Cascarino
- 22Martens
- 24Groenen
- 25Folquet
- 26Li
- 28Yang
- 36Traore
Real Madrid Femenino
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Rodríguez Rivero
- 2Robles
- 14Sousa Feitoza
- 4Gálvez
- 7Carmona
- 22del CastilloBooked at 11mins
- 24Olofsson
- 6Toletti
- 20Feller
- 11Weir
- 10González
Substitutes
- 3Abelleira
- 5Andrés
- 8Oroz
- 9García
- 13Gerard
- 15Florentino
- 16Hansen
- 18Rodriguez
- 21Zornoza
- 23Svava
- 27Camacho
- 46Fuente
- Referee:
- Lina Lehtovaara
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt saved. Caroline Weir (Real Madrid Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sandie Toletti.
Attempt missed. Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sandy Baltimore.
Attempt saved. Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Naomie Feller.
Attempt saved. Sandy Baltimore (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kadidiatou Diani.
Attempt blocked. Caroline Weir (Real Madrid Femenino) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Oriane Jean-François tries a through ball, but Ramona Bachmann is caught offside.
Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Kenti Robles.
Offside, Real Madrid Femenino. Caroline Weir tries a through ball, but Esther González is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Naomie Feller (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Olga Carmona.
Attempt missed. Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Kenti Robles.
Attempt missed. Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Sandy Baltimore (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kathellen (Real Madrid Femenino).
Foul by Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).
Naomie Feller (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 1, Real Madrid Femenino 0. Élisa De Almeida (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ramona Bachmann with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Olga Carmona.
Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Kenti Robles.
Booking
Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid Femenino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.