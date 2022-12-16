Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group A
Paris Saint-Germain FémininesParis Saint-Germain Féminines1Real Madrid FemeninoReal Madrid Femenino0

Paris Saint-Germain Féminines v Real Madrid Femenino

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

Formation 4-3-3

  • 50Bouhaddi
  • 12Lawrence
  • 13Ilestedt
  • 5De Almeida
  • 7Karchaoui
  • 8Geyoro
  • 14Hamraoui
  • 6Jean-François
  • 21Baltimore
  • 11Diani
  • 10Bachmann

Substitutes

  • 1Williams
  • 2Simon
  • 16Picaud
  • 18Fazer
  • 19Cascarino
  • 22Martens
  • 24Groenen
  • 25Folquet
  • 26Li
  • 28Yang
  • 36Traore

Real Madrid Femenino

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rodríguez Rivero
  • 2Robles
  • 14Sousa Feitoza
  • 4Gálvez
  • 7Carmona
  • 22del CastilloBooked at 11mins
  • 24Olofsson
  • 6Toletti
  • 20Feller
  • 11Weir
  • 10González

Substitutes

  • 3Abelleira
  • 5Andrés
  • 8Oroz
  • 9García
  • 13Gerard
  • 15Florentino
  • 16Hansen
  • 18Rodriguez
  • 21Zornoza
  • 23Svava
  • 27Camacho
  • 46Fuente
Referee:
Lina Lehtovaara

Match Stats

Home TeamParis Saint-Germain FémininesAway TeamReal Madrid Femenino
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home5
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 1, Real Madrid Femenino 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Caroline Weir (Real Madrid Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sandie Toletti.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sandy Baltimore.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Naomie Feller.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sandy Baltimore (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kadidiatou Diani.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Caroline Weir (Real Madrid Femenino) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Oriane Jean-François tries a through ball, but Ramona Bachmann is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Kenti Robles.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid Femenino. Caroline Weir tries a through ball, but Esther González is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Naomie Feller (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Olga Carmona.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Kenti Robles.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  13. Post update

    Sandy Baltimore (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Kathellen (Real Madrid Femenino).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

  16. Post update

    Naomie Feller (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 1, Real Madrid Femenino 0. Élisa De Almeida (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ramona Bachmann with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Olga Carmona.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Kenti Robles.

  20. Booking

    Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid Femenino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women54101611513
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines5311101910
3Real Madrid Femenino512234-15
4Vllaznia Femra5005023-230

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies5320113811
2Roma Femminile5311118310
3St. Pölten Women5113512-74
4Slavia Prague Women502315-42

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women5311104610
2Lyon Féminines5311106410
3Juventus Femminile52219368
4Zürich Women5005117-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino54012361712
2FC Bayern München Ladies5401127512
3Benfica Women5203819-116
4Rosengård Women5005314-110
View full Women's Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport