The FA Women's League Cup - Group E
Coventry United LadiesCoventry United Ladies0Reading WomenReading Women4

Coventry United Ladies 0-4 Reading Women: Royals wait for League Cup quarter-final fate

From the section Football

Natasha Dowie
Natasha Dowie scored two first-half goals as Reading dominated their Championship opponents

Women's Super League side Reading thrashed Championship outfit Coventry United 4-0 in the Continental Cup but must wait until Sunday to see if they have reached the quarter-finals.

Two goals from Natasha Dowie and strikes from Sanne Troelsgaard and Charlie Wellings helped the Royals to a convincing win.

Reading are top of Group E having played all of their fixtures.

Tottenham are level on points with the Royals but have played one game fewer.

Should WSL side Spurs avoid defeat against second-tier Southampton on Sunday (12:00 GMT) they will progress to the last eight as group winners.

Reading, currently ahead of Tottenham on goal difference, would miss out on the one best runner-up berth to Liverpool.

Coventry, who started the evening with an outside chance of progression, are eliminated.

Line-ups

Coventry United Ladies

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Smith
  • 2Mann
  • 4Bartle
  • 23Will
  • 3Alexander
  • 20RabjohnSubstituted forMorganat 53'minutes
  • 5WilcoxSubstituted forMilne-Redheadat 90'minutes
  • 21MorrisSubstituted forButlerat 78'minutes
  • 9McAteerSubstituted forWisemanat 79'minutes
  • 14DaviesSubstituted forJhamatat 52'minutes
  • 10Thomas

Substitutes

  • 8Jhamat
  • 11Milne-Redhead
  • 15Butler
  • 24Wiseman
  • 25Whiteman
  • 30Morgan

Reading Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Moloney
  • 3MukandiSubstituted forBrysonat 45'minutesBooked at 65mins
  • 5EvansSubstituted forHendrixat 66'minutes
  • 17Caldwell
  • 28Woodham
  • 9EikelandSubstituted forPrimmerat 77'minutes
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 51TroelsgaardBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHarriesat 45'minutes
  • 23Rowe
  • 10DowieSubstituted forWadeat 76'minutes
  • 7Wellings

Substitutes

  • 2Bryson
  • 11Wade
  • 12Harries
  • 14Cooper
  • 15Hendrix
  • 18Jane
  • 25Burns
  • 30Poulter
  • 37Primmer
Referee:
Phoebe Cross

Match Stats

Home TeamCoventry United LadiesAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home4
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Coventry United Ladies 0, Reading Women 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Coventry United Ladies 0, Reading Women 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Diane Caldwell (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Freya Thomas (Coventry United Ladies).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Coventry United Ladies. Cara Milne-Redhead replaces Anna Wilcox.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lily Woodham (Reading Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tia Primmer (Reading Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Simran Jhamat (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  11. Post update

    Diane Caldwell (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ebony Wiseman (Coventry United Ladies).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Coventry United Ladies. Ebony Wiseman replaces Mary McAteer because of an injury.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Coventry United Ladies. Ellie Butler replaces Katy Morris.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Tia Primmer replaces Amalie Eikeland.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Lauren Wade replaces Natasha Dowie.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mary McAteer (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  18. Post update

    Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Simran Jhamat (Coventry United Ladies).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Brooke Hendrix replaces Gemma Evans.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 16th December 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aston Villa Women42205329
2Man Utd Women31207525
3Everton Women31116515
4Durham Women302156-14
5Sheffield United Women301248-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women3300110119
2Liverpool Women43016249
3Leicester City Women210134-13
4Sunderland Ladies200204-40
5Blackburn Ladies3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women21104225
2Brighton Women21014403
3B'ham City Women210134-13
4London City Lionesses201134-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lewes Women22006156
2Bristol City Women21015233
3Charlton Athletic Women210123-13
4Crystal Palace Women200218-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Reading Women32018266
2Tottenham Women22007256
3Coventry United Ladies310239-63
4Southampton F.C. Women200205-50
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

