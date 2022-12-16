Last updated on .From the section Football

Natasha Dowie scored two first-half goals as Reading dominated their Championship opponents

Women's Super League side Reading thrashed Championship outfit Coventry United 4-0 in the Continental Cup but must wait until Sunday to see if they have reached the quarter-finals.

Two goals from Natasha Dowie and strikes from Sanne Troelsgaard and Charlie Wellings helped the Royals to a convincing win.

Reading are top of Group E having played all of their fixtures.

Tottenham are level on points with the Royals but have played one game fewer.

Should WSL side Spurs avoid defeat against second-tier Southampton on Sunday (12:00 GMT) they will progress to the last eight as group winners.

Reading, currently ahead of Tottenham on goal difference, would miss out on the one best runner-up berth to Liverpool.

Coventry, who started the evening with an outside chance of progression, are eliminated.