FC Edinburgh v Peterhead

Tom Ritchie (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
FC Edinburgh
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Mutch
- 28Craigen
- 4HamiltonSubstituted forBrydonat 18'minutes
- 17Fontaine
- 3McIntyre
- 23Murray
- 13Jacobs
- 30Crane
- 10Handling
- 7Shanley
- 11Robertson
Substitutes
- 1Ramsbottom
- 6Kerr
- 8Tapping
- 9See
- 16Brydon
- 19Johnson
Peterhead
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ritchie
- 15Strachan
- 5Brown
- 4Joshua
- 22Wilkie
- 8McCarthy
- 18Brown
- 6Strachan
- 20McLeodSubstituted forMurrayat 38'minutes
- 17Hewitt
- 25Trialist
Substitutes
- 2Gillies
- 7Asare
- 9McLean
- 12Brown
- 16Wilson
- 19Carre
- 21Murray
- 23Walusimbi
- 27Wood
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Foul by John Robertson (FC Edinburgh).
Second Half
Second Half begins FC Edinburgh 1, Peterhead 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, FC Edinburgh 1, Peterhead 0.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Robbie McIntyre.
Attempt saved. Ryan Shanley (FC Edinburgh) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Ryan Strachan (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Michael Hewitt (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Robertson (FC Edinburgh).
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Euan Murray replaces Cody McLeod.
Trialist (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Liam Fontaine (FC Edinburgh).
Hand ball by James Craigen (FC Edinburgh).
Foul by Trialist (Peterhead).
Kyle Jacobs (FC Edinburgh) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Edinburgh. Conceded by Jordon Brown.
Attempt blocked. John Robertson (FC Edinburgh) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. John Robertson (FC Edinburgh) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Kyle Jacobs.
Foul by Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead).