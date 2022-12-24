Close menu
Scottish League One
FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh1PeterheadPeterhead0

FC Edinburgh v Peterhead

Line-ups

FC Edinburgh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Mutch
  • 28Craigen
  • 4HamiltonSubstituted forBrydonat 18'minutes
  • 17Fontaine
  • 3McIntyre
  • 23Murray
  • 13Jacobs
  • 30Crane
  • 10Handling
  • 7Shanley
  • 11Robertson

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 6Kerr
  • 8Tapping
  • 9See
  • 16Brydon
  • 19Johnson

Peterhead

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ritchie
  • 15Strachan
  • 5Brown
  • 4Joshua
  • 22Wilkie
  • 8McCarthy
  • 18Brown
  • 6Strachan
  • 20McLeodSubstituted forMurrayat 38'minutes
  • 17Hewitt
  • 25Trialist

Substitutes

  • 2Gillies
  • 7Asare
  • 9McLean
  • 12Brown
  • 16Wilson
  • 19Carre
  • 21Murray
  • 23Walusimbi
  • 27Wood
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamFC EdinburghAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home8
Away1
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Tom Ritchie (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by John Robertson (FC Edinburgh).

  3. Second Half

    Second Half begins FC Edinburgh 1, Peterhead 0.

  4. Half Time

    First Half ends, FC Edinburgh 1, Peterhead 0.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Robbie McIntyre.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Shanley (FC Edinburgh) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Strachan (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  8. Post update

    Michael Hewitt (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by John Robertson (FC Edinburgh).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Peterhead. Euan Murray replaces Cody McLeod.

  11. Post update

    Trialist (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Liam Fontaine (FC Edinburgh).

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by James Craigen (FC Edinburgh).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Trialist (Peterhead).

  15. Post update

    Kyle Jacobs (FC Edinburgh) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, FC Edinburgh. Conceded by Jordon Brown.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John Robertson (FC Edinburgh) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John Robertson (FC Edinburgh) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Kyle Jacobs.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Andrew McCarthy (Peterhead).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline18116127111639
2FC Edinburgh1911263426835
3Falkirk1895436221432
4Airdrieonians188553325829
5Montrose198562925429
6Alloa188463527828
7Queen of Sth196583234-223
8Kelty Hearts1972102028-823
9Clyde1824122339-1610
10Peterhead1814131042-327
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories