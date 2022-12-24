Kelty Hearts v Dunfermline Athletic

Match ends, Kelty Hearts 1, Dunfermline Athletic 2.
Line-ups
Kelty Hearts
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Jamieson
- 26Lyon
- 4O'WareBooked at 41mins
- 5Martin
- 3Peggie
- 22Agyeman
- 12TidserBooked at 47mins
- 10BarjonasBooked at 45mins
- 7CardleSubstituted forHillat 74'minutes
- 11HigginbothamBooked at 72mins
- 9AustinSubstituted forMcGillat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Logan
- 15Hill
- 16McNab
- 19McGill
- 20Campbell
- 21Cameron
- 24Kamgna Junior
- 25Doherty
Dunfermline
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Mehmet
- 15Fisher
- 4BenedictusBooked at 35mins
- 12BreenSubstituted forHamiltonat 67'minutes
- 2Comrie
- 26Todd
- 8ChalmersSubstituted forTodorovat 66'minutes
- 3Edwards
- 21Ritchie-HoslerSubstituted forMacDonaldat 67'minutes
- 9Wighton
- 11MochrieSubstituted forMcCannat 52'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Hamilton
- 6MacDonald
- 10Todorov
- 14McCann
- 20Little
- 27Young
- 28Tod
- 29Sutherland
- 30Mahon
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 2,155
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kelty Hearts 1, Dunfermline Athletic 2.
Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts).
Attempt missed. Michael Tidser (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from very close range is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Kelty Hearts 1, Dunfermline Athletic 2. Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kyle MacDonald.
Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott McGill (Kelty Hearts).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Dougie Hill.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Darren Jamieson.
Attempt saved. Matthew Todd (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Matthew Todd (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Craig Wighton (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Thomas O'Ware (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Kelty Hearts. Dougie Hill replaces Joe Cardle.