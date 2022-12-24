Close menu
Scottish League One
Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts1DunfermlineDunfermline2

Kelty Hearts v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Kelty Hearts

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Jamieson
  • 26Lyon
  • 4O'WareBooked at 41mins
  • 5Martin
  • 3Peggie
  • 22Agyeman
  • 12TidserBooked at 47mins
  • 10BarjonasBooked at 45mins
  • 7CardleSubstituted forHillat 74'minutes
  • 11HigginbothamBooked at 72mins
  • 9AustinSubstituted forMcGillat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Logan
  • 15Hill
  • 16McNab
  • 19McGill
  • 20Campbell
  • 21Cameron
  • 24Kamgna Junior
  • 25Doherty

Dunfermline

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Mehmet
  • 15Fisher
  • 4BenedictusBooked at 35mins
  • 12BreenSubstituted forHamiltonat 67'minutes
  • 2Comrie
  • 26Todd
  • 8ChalmersSubstituted forTodorovat 66'minutes
  • 3Edwards
  • 21Ritchie-HoslerSubstituted forMacDonaldat 67'minutes
  • 9Wighton
  • 11MochrieSubstituted forMcCannat 52'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Hamilton
  • 6MacDonald
  • 10Todorov
  • 14McCann
  • 20Little
  • 27Young
  • 28Tod
  • 29Sutherland
  • 30Mahon
Referee:
Greg Aitken
Attendance:
2,155

Match Stats

Home TeamKelty HeartsAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home8
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kelty Hearts 1, Dunfermline Athletic 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Kelty Hearts 1, Dunfermline Athletic 2.

  3. Post update

    Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Tidser (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from very close range is too high.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Kelty Hearts 1, Dunfermline Athletic 2. Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kyle MacDonald.

  7. Post update

    Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts).

  9. Post update

    Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Scott McGill (Kelty Hearts).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Dougie Hill.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Darren Jamieson.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matthew Todd (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Dougie Hill (Kelty Hearts).

  15. Post update

    Matthew Todd (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Dougie Hill (Kelty Hearts).

  17. Post update

    Craig Wighton (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Thomas O'Ware (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Kelty Hearts. Dougie Hill replaces Joe Cardle.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline18116127111639
2FC Edinburgh1911263426835
3Falkirk1895436221432
4Airdrieonians188553325829
5Montrose198562925429
6Alloa188463527828
7Queen of Sth196583234-223
8Kelty Hearts1972102028-823
9Clyde1824122339-1610
10Peterhead1814131042-327
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories