United States midfielder Malik Tillman, who is on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich, has hinted he is keen to stay at Ibrox on a permanent contract, with the 20-year-old replying "I think so, yes" when asked if Rangers were the right club for his development. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Malik Tillman has been impressed by new Rangers manager Michael Beale's coaching and pleased that the Englishman has compared him to legendary Germany midfielder Michael Ballack as the Ibrox club eye triggering a clause at the end of the season to buy the 20-year-old Bayern Munich loanee. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic, who will miss Croatia's third-place World Cup play-off against Morocco on Saturday through injury, will have his future discussed with "many clubs keen on signing him", according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano. (The Scotsman) external-link

Roma are the latest club to join the clubs eyeing 27-year-old Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic following his performances at the World Cup finals. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Offers for South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung are "skyrocketing", according to the Sport Time outlet in his homeland while suggesting that Celtic and Fenerbahce are the main focus for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors' 24-year-old going into the winter window. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has warned director of legal and football affairs Michael Nicholson to expect a busy time as he continues to push for further signings in the January transfer window. (The Scotsman) external-link

Australia centre-half Kye Rowles, who signed in the summer from Central Coast Mariners, has told Heart of Midlothian that he wants to stay at Tynecastle Park despite interest in the 24-year-old following his performances at the World Cup finals. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link