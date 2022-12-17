Last updated on .From the section Football

Lorne Bickley has scored five goals in his last three Jersey Bulls appearances

Jersey Bulls boss Gary Freeman praised his side's second half performance as two late Lorne Bickley goals secured a 2-0 win over Alton.

Bickley had two chances in a tame first period before forcing an excellent save from Alton's goalkeeper 10 minutes into the second half.

But the side's top scorer found the net twice in the final 15 minutes.

The win lifts the Bulls up to fifth place in Combined Counties League Premier Division South.

"It was a difficult game and for long periods we struggled, but we got there in the end and it was all about getting three points," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"They were well organised in the first half and we struggled to break them down.

"But second half there was definitely a change and we played very well, it was just a case of being patient and hopefully the goals would come, and thankfully Lorne scored a couple."