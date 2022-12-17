Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Motherwell have suffered "umpteen" burst pipes in each stand of Fir Park, causing "significant damage", says chief executive Alan Burrows.

The Scottish Premiership club were due to host St Mirren on Saturday but the game was postponed with 24 hours notice. They are next scheduled to welcome Kilmarnock next Friday.

In a statement, the club said they had suffered "extensive damage and flooding caused by cold weather" and Burrows offered a further insight in a series of social media pictures and videos.

On Friday, Burrows said there was no running water or heating in parts of the stadium and that "those parts which have started thawing have caused extensive flooding damage".

"We'll work hard to get things cleaned up and fixed - it will get worse before it gets better - before next Friday night."

Neither Motherwell nor St Mirren have played since 12 November with the top flight on hiatus for the World Cup and a new date for their fixture is still to be announced.

It was one of 12 SPFL games postponed this weekend, with Livingston's meeting with Dundee United also off in the top flight.

Games at Hamilton, Morton, Airdrie, Alloa, Peterhead, Dumbarton, East Fife, Stirling Albion and Albion Rovers were postponed because of frozen pitches, while Dundee v Cove Rangers was called off on Friday owing to "stadium damage".