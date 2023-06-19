Close menu

Christopher Nkunku: Chelsea sign RB Leipzig striker for £52m

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments295

Christopher Nkunku in action for RB Leipzig
Christopher Nkunku scored 23 goals in 38 games in all competitions for RB Leipzig last season

Chelsea have signed France striker Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig for £52m.

The 25-year-old scored 16 goals in 25 games in the Bundesliga last season.

Nkunku, who has won 10 caps for France, is manager Mauricio Pochettino's first signing since he took charge in May.

"I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea. A big effort was made to bring me to the club. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt," Nkunku said.

"Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world.

"I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and team-mates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch."

Nkunku, whose Chelsea contract starts on 1 July, won three Ligue 1 titles and two French Cups during four years at Paris St-Germain before joining Leipzig in 2019.

He was named Bundesliga player of the season and German PFA player of the season in 2021-22 after scoring 20 goals and contributing 15 assists in the league.

Nkunku scored in the final of the German Cup this month as Leipzig won the competition for the second successive year. They finished third in the Bundesliga last season.

Nkunku made his France debut last year but missed the World Cup campaign because of a leg injury.

Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea's co-sporting directors, said: "Christopher has proved himself one of the standout attacking players in European football over the past two seasons and will add quality, creativity and versatility to our squad."

Comments

Join the conversation

300 comments

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 10:39

    Does FFP not apply to Chelsea nowadays?

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 10:41

      Campachoochoo replied:
      Yes Peter...it does apply and will not be an issue. Thanks for asking

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 10:47

    The competitive imbalance due to foreign ownership is utterly destroying the EPL. To think this latest Chelsea bench warmer cost probably double the entire Luton squad, shows just how morally bankrupt the game has become at this level.

    • Reply posted by iconoclast, today at 11:01

      iconoclast replied:
      I suspect that the competetive imbalance, regardless of foreign ownership, started with the creation of the Premier League thirty years ago

  • Comment posted by Mr Happy, today at 10:38

    Isn't it about time they sold a few players, I do wonder how they sit within the FFP rules.

    • Reply posted by Andy, today at 10:42

      Andy replied:
      Would have thought they have 10-15 players to offload as they won't be in first team squad this season and looks like Lukaku won't be coming back then?

  • Comment posted by James, today at 10:40

    Dont they have enough players?

    Seriously though any team looking to buy a Chelsea player will be offering low bids as Chelsea need to lose players for FFP and squad registration.

    Interesting strategy to watch

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 10:43

      Campachoochoo replied:
      This lad has been signed for months, medical was done last Dec. They will be selling up to 12 players and recruiting a few so the squad will be back down to somewhere between 23-25 again...like every other club. 5/6 players will be signed by Saudi clubs this week...keep up Jimbo

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 10:38

    Shipped back to RB Leipzig on loan 2024-25 when yet another Chelsea striker turns out to be a dud.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 10:46

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      u keep believing that

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 10:46

    Another 52m .. how are they getting away with this under FFP ? They dont even have European football to help balance the books this time either.

    • Reply posted by Grumpy Grey, today at 11:26

      Grumpy Grey replied:
      Inflate your income, get to spend more. It's why FFP is rubbish.
      If you had £1bn, you could set up a company, put your £1bn in the accounts of said company, and then sponsor Luton's stadium for £1bn and be free to spend most of it. It's quite literally that broken. Even to the point that you don't need the company to be real.

  • Comment posted by Fanucci, today at 10:52

    Chelsea spend money like my wife...

    ...at least they actually need a striker though.

    • Reply posted by The Boy Done Good, today at 10:54

      The Boy Done Good replied:
      🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by kafka12, today at 10:50

    Premiership clubs are now used as vehicle for leverage finance and amortisation by American corportation this side of the pond. Clearly there is a financial plan in operation in Chelsea which is using football. All these long term contracts are excercises in cash flow management . Chelsea not being in Europe is not a problem because the aim of the excercise is different from the aim of supporters

    • Reply posted by Garibaldi, today at 11:21

      Garibaldi replied:
      They must have been eyeing Stamford Bridge up as a extremely lucrative redevelopment site too

  • Comment posted by Arunit C, today at 10:37

    He is a terrific player. Hope they play to his strengths and don't expect him to be an out and out striker. That was the mistake with the likes of Werner and Havertz at Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 10:40

      Campachoochoo replied:
      I suspect the imminent deal for Nicolas Jackson and the fact that Broja may well be retained as a squad player suggests that he is earmarked for one of the 3 spots behind a CF?

  • Comment posted by Stockport_Eagle, today at 10:50

    BREAKING - French striker Christopher Nkunku has announced his retirement from football

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 10:42

    About time...they've not bought anyone this week!

  • Comment posted by DEREK PULFORD, today at 10:48

    Everton under investigation for breaking FFP rules......Chelsea? spend what you like!

    • Reply posted by Dan, today at 10:52

      Dan replied:
      Wolves the same, having to sell every asset worth anything. Sheffield United basically bankrupted themselves just to go up. Aston Villa spending inordinate sums (investigation coming?). Man City just kicking investigations into the long grass without a care in the world.

  • Comment posted by stattos, today at 10:41

    Good player but he will end up being the same as Havertz, Werner and Lukaku. Seems like Chelsea are just buying for the sake of it.

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 10:45

    What happened with FA & PL rules and FFP, or fans who blame money ,... oh, there is no problem, because owner is not from Middle East.

    • Reply posted by Redman, today at 11:25

      Redman replied:
      Might want to look through who actually owns them pal

  • Comment posted by gobetween, today at 11:09

    Finally some investment in the Chelsea squad, which was looking pretty thin ;-)

  • Comment posted by BoB, today at 11:05

    Are Chelsea not affected by FPP, they are taking the pi$$ they just go out and spend stupid money. People go on about City but these jokers were signing players on 8 year contracts, last season to get round FFP and PL do nothing.

    • Reply posted by Neil, today at 11:19

      Neil replied:
      Because it was entirely legal and within the rules. Do keep up.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 10:43

    this signing was done 6 months ago fyi

  • Comment posted by Jamiejamiejaime, today at 10:41

    Ahhhh what a relief, I had been really missing the latest Chelsea spending news

  • Comment posted by shiningwhit, today at 11:06

    Sounds like they are going to get round the FFP rules by getting Saudi investment into their holding company, then selling their unwanted players at over market value to Saudi teams. Making Man City look like amateurs on rule bending.

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 11:11

      Campachoochoo replied:
      Koulibaly is about to sign for €25m ...which is pretty much market value

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 10:50

    What not gone to the Saudis??
    Football is heading for the rocks, corruption money laundering and the inevitable disruption to the norm that Saudi money brings.

    • Reply posted by Burnside, today at 10:59

      Burnside replied:
      He has kind of, Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, who own Newcastle, are major investors in Clearlake who are Chelsea's controlling consortium. And now Chelsea are selling players to Saudi clubs with inflated price tags to try and stay within FFP. It's a total scam, the sooner they are thrown out of the league the better.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport