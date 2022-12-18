Close menu

World Cup final: Lionel Messi lifts trophy in traditional Arab robe

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Lusail Stadium

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments82

It was an iconic moment that will live forever in World Cup history and Middle East imagery.

The great Lionel Messi was called up on stage to lift the trophy he had craved for so much of his glittering and unparalleled career.

At the other end of the podium were his Argentina team-mates, ready to party after overcoming France on penalties in one of the greatest finals ever witnessed.

At his end, Messi shook hands with Fifa president Gianni Infantino and Qatar's Sheikh Tamim, who twice playfully clipped the 35-year-old round the head.

Messi was then adorned in a black bisht - a traditional men's cloak popular in the Arab world - before doing a jig and lifting the famous trophy.

Not only was it Messi's moment, but it was Qatar's too - on its national day, bringing to an end the first World Cup to be held in a Muslim country.

It may have been a big honour for Messi to be dressed in the Arab attire, but others have seen it as disrespectful and overshadowing the day he had been waiting for.

Sheikh Tamim said on Twitter:external-link "We have fulfilled our promise to organise an exceptional championship from the Arab countries.

"It provided an opportunity for the peoples of the world to learn about the richness of our culture and the originality of our values."

Dreams of 'Muchachos' come true

It almost didn't happen for Argentina.

The brilliant Kylian Mbappe wanted his say with a hat-trick - the first in a World Cup final since England's Sir Geoff Hurst in 1966 - but Argentines always believed the late Diego Maradona was watching over them.

In the end, the hopes and dreams of Messi and all of Argentina eventually turned into reality at a rocking Lusail Stadium.

The song that has swept through Qatar and all the way back home in Argentina was on repeat once again.

The one where Don Diego is looking down from the sky, "cheering Lionel on, and to be champions again, and to be champions again".

'Muchachos' is a cover of the track by Argentine band La Tosca, with the verse translating as: "Boys, we have got our hopes up again."

More than three decades of hurt were banished as Lionel Scaloni's men, led by the mercurial Messi, celebrated their third World Cup triumph, after 1978 and 1986, in their sixth final.

'Where's Messi?' There is your answer

The tournament started in shocking manner for Argentina.

"Where is Messi? Where is Messi?" the Saudi Arabia fans were asking after their side's incredible 2-1 victory in the opening group game.

Those jibes were echoing around Doha in the following days and went viral on social media.

But come the showpiece on Sunday, the question was emphatically answered as Messi confirmed his footballing magnitude, standing on the podium with his captain's armband on his bicep and the golden prize lifted above his head.

As soon as we landed in Qatar's capital city on 16 November, it felt like a Messi World Cup - the sense that expectation and excitement may carry the little magician to the one piece of silverware missing from his cabinet.

Argentina shirts bearing his famous number 10 were everywhere - in the streets, the souq and the stadiums, and worn by men, women and children alike.

A few Maradona ones were scattered around, but not anywhere close to those of the main man on today's global stage.

That 'Muchachos' song echoed around the metro and shuttle buses too. There was no escaping it, not even in your sleep.

And it was no different on the day of the final.

Argentina flags were hanging off rooftops and balconies, and in shop windows in local neighbourhoods of Doha. There was only one team they wanted to see taking home the trophy.

En route to Lusail, about 11 miles north of Doha, you got carried by the wave of thousands of Argentina supporters, singing their songs and breaking out into chants of "Messi, Messi".

A section of raucous fans from the South American country had been inside the stadium long before kick-off, smashing their drum, jumping up and down and swinging blue-and-white scarves over their heads.

When pictures of the players getting off the bus flashed up on the big screen, a deafening roar reverberated around for star player Messi, and he was given the same ovation when the teamsheet was read out.

It had to be the man-of-the-moment Messi who scored the opener from the penalty spot, coolly sending Hugo Lloris the wrong way.

Team-mates piled on top of him when he slid off to celebrate, sharing a warm embrace with Rodrigo de Paul.

There was further joy when Angel di Maria swept home a second to cap a stunning team move, with 'Muchachos' ringing out once more as the fans bounced up and down in the stands.

But Mbappe had other ideas.

Tears of joy

France's own superstar Mbappe netted a quick-fire double - just 97 seconds apart - to take the game into extra time.

Messi thought he had won it, pouncing from close range, but Mbappe showed his credentials for one day being in the 'greatest of all time' debate.

Argentina kept their nerve in the shootout to spark incredible celebrations, substitutes piling on to the pitch and a group of players surrounding Messi in a circle by the halfway line.

Then came the tears, coach Scaloni, penalty shootout hero Gonzalo Montiel - all followed by man of the match and player of the tournament Messi, who waved up to his family in the stands.

Argentina players celebrated with their families on the pitch, posing for photographs with the trophy in front of one of the goals - supporters staying behind long after the final whistle.

Having carried their burden, Argentina players paid one final tribute to Messi by lifting him on to their shoulders and carrying him around the pitch with the trophy aloft.

The show was over. The baton had been passed from Maradona to Messi. Greatness was confirmed. The debate was over.

BBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

82 comments

  • Comment posted by auburg, today at 21:38

    Yup- English will twist everything to cover up the failure of their hopeless football team 😅

  • Comment posted by we are where we are, today at 21:37

    When you buy the world cup it seems to be that you can do whatever you want including making the captain of the winning team wear a robe and not lift the trophy in his team colours

  • Comment posted by rugbytomc, today at 21:29

    The only question is how much was Messi paid to wear that nonsense. FIFA and Qatar both totally corrupt. A very public of it at the end which slightly tarnished the magnificent match

    • Reply posted by rocktapper, today at 21:39

      rocktapper replied:
      don't get too triggered now

  • Comment posted by Matteroffact, today at 21:27

    Those complaining about him wearing the robe please do some research and understand the enormous compliment to Messi this is. Ignorance is not an excuse

    • Reply posted by SammyH, today at 21:31

      SammyH replied:
      I understand that it's an enormous photo opportunity to have the best footballer ever to be wearing a traditional Arab robe... perhaps you are ignorant of sportswashing

  • Comment posted by SammyH, today at 21:23

    It did seem that the robe was thrust upon him, he didn't seem to know much about it. I'm sure he's not that bothered, but am guessing he would rather have just worn his stripes alongside his team mates. Total PR / sportswashing, in keeping with the rest of the tournament comms

    • Reply posted by Matteroffact, today at 21:27

      Matteroffact replied:
      Bull

  • Comment posted by Dante, today at 21:21

    Iconic in a negative way. Never before has the captain of the winning team been made to wear the traditional clothing of the host nation. And the fact that the BBC is pushing this as a positive thing rather than questioning it, makes me think they're following the Qatar agenda.

    • Reply posted by Matteroffact, today at 21:25

      Matteroffact replied:
      Made to wear? You know something we don’t? Also you’re incorrect, Maradona wore a Mexican hat. Why isn’t breaking barrier between Middle East and west a good thing? Please tell me

  • Comment posted by VoiceofEarth, today at 21:18

    Best World Cup ever. Even though I’m a big Ronaldo fan, you cannot but admire Messi and say ‘well done, this is your moment’. Also what a great host Qatar was. Magic happened in Arabia and it wasn’t alladins lamp.

    • Reply posted by Matteroffact, today at 21:26

      Matteroffact replied:
      It was Mac Allister and De Paul and Fernandez’s moment. Messi scored some penalties ha ha

  • Comment posted by ricky, today at 21:15

    If someone wore a gown at the local supermarket everyone starts complaining with security and all that coming at you. No issues at the centre stage of World Final. Sign of the times ehhh... Looks good to be honest, should of given him the hat as well.

  • Comment posted by funk, today at 21:14

    It was entirely disrespectful to Argentina's victory. Messi should be in white and blue only for his biggest moment. Total lack of class. The robe just stunk of PR and nothing else.

    • Reply posted by Matteroffact, today at 21:19

      Matteroffact replied:
      Strongly disagree. Might be the first respectful thing the guy has done in his career

  • Comment posted by thetaoofpoo, today at 21:12

    Utterly classless by the hosts to rob Messi of the chance to lift the trophy in his national shirt. Was Maradona in a sombrero in '86? No!

    • Reply posted by Matteroffact, today at 21:19

      Matteroffact replied:
      Ha ha tell em boy

  • Comment posted by afc1903, today at 21:12

    Perhaps a great honour in Qatar to wear that!! As for the BBC commentary you would have thought there were only two players on the pitch, only thing they were interested in. Any professional should score with a penalty unless their name is Harry Kane.

    • Reply posted by Matteroffact, today at 21:20

      Matteroffact replied:
      Everyone’s coverage has been shameless. Messi scores loads of pens but his team carries him through the tournament and every game. Sad

  • Comment posted by Buffetology, today at 21:11

    Nowt wrong with the robe. Something not occurring in the past is n9 reason for it not occurring in the future 🔮. Messi seamed happy enough with the robe. Simply a celebration 🎉 of the host countries culture.

    • Reply posted by Matteroffact, today at 21:23

      Matteroffact replied:
      Well said

  • Comment posted by Overrated opinions , today at 21:11

    Idk why but this image made me laugh about something off topic....

  • Comment posted by Weird Superman, today at 21:11

    And that's what they call a sportswash.

    • Reply posted by Matteroffact, today at 21:24

      Matteroffact replied:
      Stooop ha ha does Sky News and BBC News decide what you have for dinner too?

  • Comment posted by rusty, today at 21:08

    The housecoat they put on him looked like it was from Ann Summers

  • Comment posted by martin, today at 21:07

    it was covered in the blood of all the workers that died
    shameful of Messi

    • Reply posted by we are where we are, today at 21:19

      we are where we are replied:
      i do not think he had much option and he soon took it off

  • Comment posted by Honking_Farmer, today at 21:00

    HGH 🤫

  • Comment posted by The Living Tribunal, today at 20:59

    'Iconic moment that will live forever in World Cup history and Middle East imagery'

    And as per usual for BBC standards, it can't be seen on their website.
    lolololololol

    • Reply posted by pezdel, today at 21:18

      pezdel replied:
      Yes it can you're commenting on the page with it on .

  • Comment posted by FORTHKNUCKLE, today at 20:58

    In the 2026 final in NY, the captain will don the traditional stetson hat, a pair of Mickey ears and the ceremonial hot dog before being given the cup

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 21:23

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Wouldn't be mad to be honest.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022