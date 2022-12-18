Close menu

World Cup final: Lionel Messi named best player as Kylian Mbappe wins Golden Boot

Enzo Fernandez, Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez and Kylian Mbappe
Argentina trio Enzo Fernandez, Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez all won individual awards, alongside France's Kylian Mbappe

Argentina's Lionel Messi was named best player and France's Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot award following a sensational World Cup 2022 final.

Messi, 35, led Argentina to their third World Cup title, scoring twice in the final as they beat France in a dramatic penalty shootout.

He netted seven goals in seven games and became the first player to score in each round of the same World Cup since the last-16 round was introduced in 1986.

Mbappe was top scorer with eight goals, including a hat-trick in the final.

It was the first treble in a World Cup final since Sir Geoff Hurst's in 1966, when England beat West Germany.

Mbappe, 23, scored twice in normal time and once in extra time as 2018 champions France lost the showpiece at Lusail Stadium.

The Paris St-Germain forward also created history when he became the first player to score four goals in a World Cup finals, having also netted in France's 2018 victory over Croatia.

Mbappe, who took his total tally of World Cup goals to 12, became the youngest player to reach double figures in the competition.

He joined Brazil's Vava and Pele, West Germany's Paul Breitner and France's Zinedine Zidane as the only players to score in multiple World Cup finals.

Messi, who captained Argentina in what is expected to be his last tournament, netted his 97th and 98th goals for his country in the final.

He has scored 13 goals in the competition and has contributed to 21 total goals in World Cup history - more than any other player.

Messi also won the Silver Boot for finishing second in the goalscoring charts, while Frenchman Olivier Giroud took the Bronze Boot for netting four goals in six matches.

Mbappe was named the Silver Ball winner as the second best player in the tournament and Croatia's Luka Modric picked up the Bronze Ball after guiding his country to third place.

World Cup 2022 top scorers
Kylian Mbappe scored eight goals and assisted two in seven matches at the 2022 World Cup

Golden Glove - Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)

Emiliano Martinez
Emiliano Martinez kept clean sheets against Mexico, Poland and Croatia

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez kept three clean sheets as he helped Argentina win the World Cup and was given the Golden Glove award.

He played every minute of the tournament and saved Frenchman Kingsley Coman's spot-kick in the final shootout.

Morocco's Yassine Bounou and England's Jordan Pickford also kept three clean sheets as their sides reached the semi-finals and quarter-finals respectively.

Young player of the tournament - Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

Enzo Fernandez
Enzo Fernandez played in all seven of Argentina's matches at the 2022 World Cup

Argentina and Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, was named Young Player of the Tournament after a string of impressive performances in Qatar.

He started the final win over France and scored his only World Cup goal in the 2-0 victory over Mexico in the group stage.

Elsewhere, England won the FIFA Fair Play Trophy for the fewest bookings throughout the tournament.

Comments

Join the conversation

53 comments

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 20:10

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Red Desert, today at 20:10

    Delighted for Argentina and Messi. He deserves it for his incredible service to football.
    We'll see plenty more of Mbappe.

  • Comment posted by giggy moon, today at 20:10

    Good to see multi-millionaires making pots more money working for the BBC wearing their diversity concerned faces. Don't suppose they'll spare a thought for the migrant workers when they are cashing their cheques.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 20:09

    So nice to see a real football match and these two players deserve all the plaudits they are getting. How refreshing to see a good bruising battle between 22 men with no politics and woke virtue signalling in sight. England won the fair play award - of course they did. Far too busy being nice and trying to change the world, instead of WINNING

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 20:09

    They should separate this island into two parts: -

    People who don't talk in hyperbole (Sensibleland)

    And

    People who use the abbreviation 'GOAT' (Moronland)

  • Comment posted by wu-tang for the children, today at 20:09

    This definitely tells us who the better of the two between Ronaldo and Messi! Defo Messi world Cup. PS BBC and ITV need to get better commentators

  • Comment posted by Budgie, today at 20:09

    Great game by MacAllister, reminiscent of the way his dad used to play for Leeds and Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by JamesJohnson, today at 20:09

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by herewegoagain, today at 20:08

    Football is rigged

  • Comment posted by You, today at 20:08

    Messi now the undisputed 2nd best GOAT of all time.

    Only Maradona was better.

    Very happy for him.

    • Reply posted by nicandjul, today at 20:09

      nicandjul replied:
      You forgot Pelé

  • Comment posted by BBCBALLACHE, today at 20:07

    They Should have given 2 Golden Balls and 2 World Cups out after that game, no one deserved to go home empty handed.

  • Comment posted by Rustarkkar, today at 20:07

    Everyone hating on the messi vs mbappe hype but they both stepped up when it mattered, would be good to see them both win the UCL this year as well

  • Comment posted by Mr Jangles, today at 20:07

    I used to be cool.

  • Comment posted by Philly the kid, today at 20:07

    Still wondering why they made messi wear a negligee dressing gown for the trophy lift?!
    I suspect Ronald had a word with the sheik.

  • Comment posted by Stephen Taylor, today at 20:06

    Messi is a legend and Mbappe and pretty sure will be one . One should not forget Mbappe did win the WC in 2018. They are both great players . No need to mud sling about one player or the other . Mbappe is the player Marcus Rashford wishes he could be as good as but is nowhere near. the level of.

    • Reply posted by BBCBALLACHE, today at 20:09

      BBCBALLACHE replied:
      Errr... no need to mud sling unless it's Rashford?
      Bale was $hit£ all tournament

  • Comment posted by nicandjul, today at 20:06

    Went away at half time in disgust. Came back to watch what I thought would be the trophy ceremony… to see 2-2!!!! Amazing final after a turgid first half by France. Argentina deserved to win even if France could have won it at the dead. I’m proud of my team 🇫🇷 and it sure won’t be Mbappé and co’s last final. Allez les bleus! roll on RWC 2023!

    But tonight congrats to Argentina, Messi, De Maria

  • Comment posted by Freespeechplease, today at 20:06

    Best match I have ever seen. Brilliant

  • Comment posted by Owly, today at 20:05

    BBC absolutely vindicated in their coverage of Messi, now the undisputed GOAT.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 20:05

    So it did turn out to be the Messi vs Mbappe final after all. Best World Cup final I've ever watched. In fact the whole tournament has been excellent. Mbappe is only 23 and has already won it. Messi deserves his moment. The people who tried to bring politics into it - you failed.

  • Comment posted by IsaacM1, today at 20:05

    The GOAT, plain and simple for the world to see

