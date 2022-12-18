Close menu

World Cup final: 'Breathless, staggering and magnificent' - how unimaginable showpiece unfolded

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

"We'll never see anything like this again."

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand summed up what most of us were thinking after one of the greatest finals in World Cup history.

It had everything - superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe going head-to-head, dramatic comeback goals and a nerve-wracking penalty shootout decider.

Social media was sent into meltdown, sports stars around the world were transfixed and those in Lusail Stadium were treated to a mouth-watering showpiece.

"I couldn't imagine that happening - where you see two great teams going toe to toe and no-one takes a back step," said Ferdinand on BBC One.

"The two superstars on either team slugging it out, goal for goal...magnificent."

Ex-England striker Alan Shearer added: "We're breathless, it was just an unbelievable final. I've never seen anything like it and I don't think I'll ever see anything like it again. It was staggering."

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said he was "calm" afterwards, but could not hide his elation.

"The match was completely insane. I know we had a good match, we could have won in the first 90 minutes," he said.

"I have the best feelings ever. The most important thing is how we achieved this."

How a fabulous final unfolded

  • 23 mins - Argentina 1-0 France - Messi scores a penalty
  • 36 mins - Argentina 2-0 France - Angel di Maria doubles Argentina's lead
  • 80 mins - Argentina 2-1 France - Mbappe responds with a penalty
  • 81 mins - Argentina 2-2 France - Mbappe equalises with stunning volley
  • 108 mins - Argentina 3-2 France - Messi restores Argentina's lead in extra-time
  • 118 mins - Argentina 3-3 France - Mbappe nets his hat-trick to set-up shootout decider

Much of the focus was on Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe before kick-off as both were level in the race for the Golden Boot and seen as the superstars to lead their teams to glory.

But Mbappe barely had a sniff in the first half as Argentina took just four minutes to have their first shot on target through Alexis Mac Allister and went on to dismantle the defending champions.

Messi's first contribution came in the 23rd minute when he scored from the penalty spot to put Argentina ahead and Angel Di Maria doubled the advantage 13 minutes later.

France were in disarray, Mbappe had not been in the opposition box and had the fewest touches of any player after half an hour.

Having had enough, manager Didier Deschamps made a double substitution after 41 minutes, hooking Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembele, replacing them with Randal Kolo Muani and Marcus Thuram.

At half-time, with no shots on target from France and Argentina cruising at 2-0, reporters around the globe were finalising their match reports - it was surely game over.

But the drama had not even begun.

France were still not at their best when they eventually tested Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for the first time after 67 minutes, but the game changed in a pulsating 97-second period that followed...

Muani went down under a challenge from Nicolas Otamendi in the box and Mbappe stepped up to fire a penalty past Martinez.

Game on.

Argentina had barely got their breath back and French supporters were still celebrating when Mbappe then volleyed in a stunning second to make it 2-2. Extra-time, here we go.

But this was Messi's night - and he thought he had the final say when he poked it over the line, sparking wild celebrations, in the 108th minute of extra-time.

Though Mbappe was not done. His hat-trick goal arrived in the 118th minute - he became just the second player in World Cup history, after England's Geoff Hurst, to net three goals in the final - and a penalty shootout followed.

Argentina, who had lost their lead twice during the match, finally got their hands on the trophy for the first time since 1986 when Martinez saved Kingsley Coman's spot-kick and Aurelien Tchouameni sent his effort wide.

How social media reacted to 2022 showpiece

  • Comment posted by The Prime Minister, today at 20:57

    Fantastic match...great comeback, great drama, star players performing...

    Shame there had to be a losing team.

    Well played both!

  • Comment posted by Adam WBA, today at 21:08

    Sometimes I think I’m going off football. Tonight drew me back in.

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 21:07

    In short, one of the most enjoyable finals I’ve seen, one to remember.

  • Comment posted by SamB, today at 21:04

    Most world cup appearances - Messi
    Most world cup assists - Messi
    Most world cup player of the match awards - Messi
    Most world cup player of the tournament awards - Messi
    Most world cup goal contributions - Messi
    Most international goals in a calendar year - Messi
    1st player to score in every round at the world cup - Messi

    Remember when they said he couldn't do it for Argentina?

    • Reply posted by Nic77, today at 21:14

      Nic77 replied:
      Deserved to get his hands on that trophy!

  • Comment posted by navyblueshorts, today at 21:03

    I'm not an Argentina fan normally, but at the end of the day, Lio Messi is the best player I've had the privilege to see. For him to be World Cup winner is brilliant.

  • Comment posted by Some Random Bloke, today at 21:05

    Somewhere, Ronaldo's ego is sobbing uncontrollably. His antics cemented his place as the 3rd best player in history whose name starts with 'Ron.'

    Messi? Probably the best ever

  • Comment posted by JackNapier, today at 21:18

    Turns out it was duel between Messi and Mbappe after all....

  • Comment posted by U11122679, today at 21:16

    Certainly the best since the last one. Shame about the commentary which was the worst, since the last one.

  • Comment posted by greenster, today at 21:08

    My only gripe...is that Argentina were NOT playing Portugal. And then to see Cristiano's face whilst watching Messi lift the trophy IN PERSON. That would have been the stuff of dreams. But apart from that - best final I've seen lol

  • Comment posted by tyz, today at 21:12

    Did England win

  • Comment posted by Robokopthe3rd, today at 21:21

    Best WC final I've seen in my 51 years.Glad Argentina won as they deserved it on the day.Pleased for Mbappe in getting a hattrick and thus being top scorer. Thought the trophy presentations was way too long and drawn out.Felt sorry for French squad when they had to stand on the stage.As for the cape given to Messi...that was unneccessary.Only 18 months til the Euros, and now PL continues.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 21:20

    For me the craziest final I can ever remember! A fitting advert for the sport!

  • Comment posted by JackNapier, today at 21:21

    One of the best players in this world Cup plays for Brighton and Hove Albion.

    Who saw that coming?

  • Comment posted by Jimmy Glitter, today at 21:17

    Seen every final from 1978 - this one was the best without a doubt on all kinds of levels - A proper game of football.

  • Comment posted by Max Headroom, today at 21:18

    The way they assembled the post-match presentation stage was impressive. I do hope nobody was hurt putting it together.

  • Comment posted by Elless, today at 21:28

    England would have been hammered. Just aswell they weren’t there.

  • Comment posted by 2 cents, today at 20:57

    A great game of football. Thank you Messi and Mbappe. Thank you Argentina and France. Thank you Qatar.

  • Comment posted by spinkbottle, today at 21:19

    Great game. Great drama. But penalties are not the way to decide games!

    • Reply posted by JackNapier, today at 21:23

  • Comment posted by ps, today at 21:07

    A great final with 2 great teams and 2 world superstars who rose to the occasion.
    I bet Ronaldo is crying again after this defining Messi performance.
    Messi the GOAT, Mbappe a possible GOAT of the future.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 21:22

    Definitely the best World Cup final I've ever watched. This is how I expected the 1998 final to go. Credit to both teams, shame it had to be decided on penalties.

