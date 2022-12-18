Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Wales were beaten by Belgium in a penalty shootout at the 2022 Pinatar Cup.

Wales will return to Spain for the Pinatar Cup in 2023.

They face Philippines on Wednesday, 15 January, Iceland three days later and Scotland on Tuesday, 21 February.

The competition will help prepare Gemma Grainger's side for their 2025 Women's Euro qualifiers, with the draw for that campaign due next spring.

Wales finished fourth at the 2022 Pinatar Cup, their first appearance in the invitational tournament in south-east Spain.

Having beaten Scotland in the quarter-finals they lost on penalties to Belgium in the semi-finals before defeat by the Republic of Ireland in the third-place play-off.

Kick-off times for Wales' games at Pinatar Arena are yet to be announced.

Wales finished second in their World Cup qualifying group and reached a play-off, falling at the last hurdle in the final as they were defeated 2-1 by Switzerland in Zurich.

However, it was a positive campaign with Wales regularly breaking their attendance record, culminating in a crowd of 15,200 at the Cardiff City Stadium witnessing their 1-0 play-off win over Bosnia-Herzegovina.