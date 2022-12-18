Close menu

World Cup 2022: Argentina beat France in 2022 World Cup final - in pictures

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

Argentina are 2022 World Cup champions for the third time after beating France on penalties in the final in Qatar.

Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning spot-kick to give the South Americans a 4-2 victory in the shoot-out, after a frenetic game ended 3-3 after extra time.

Lionel Messi scored twice and Angel di Maria netted for the Argentines, while France's Kylian Mbappe became the first player since Geoff Hurst in 1966 to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final.

Argentina eventually triumphed to seal their third world title, with Messi crowning an extraordinary career by lifting the golden trophy at Lusail Stadium.

Here is the tale of a remarkable football match, told through the best pictures from the final...

Argentina and France flags on the pitch before the match
After 63 games in just under a month, the 2022 World Cup final came down to Argentina v France at Lusail Stadium. Following the closing ceremony, the main event began...
Messi makes it 1-0 to Argentina
Argentina started strongest and were awarded a penalty on 23 minutes when Ousmane Dembele fouled Angel di Maria. Up stepped Messi, who gave his country the lead
Di Maria makes it Argentina 2-0 France
Argentina doubled their advantage in the first half, Di Maria completing a swift counter-attack with a fine finish past Hugo Lloris. At this stage, the South Americans appeared to have one hand on the trophy...
Mbappe scores a penalty
After failing to have a single shot until the 67th minute, Kylian Mbappe gave France hope from the penalty spot after Nicolas Otamendi fouled Randal Kolo Muani
Mbappe makes it 2-2
Hope turned into jubilation when Mbappe slammed a volley past Emi Martinez to make it 2-2. The striker's first two goals were separated by just 97 seconds
Messi scores Argentina's third
The game went to extra time, and it appeared Messi had won it for Argentina - again - when he forced the ball over the line after Lloris had saved a Lautaro Martinez shot. Jules Kounde's attempts to clear were in vain
Mbappe makes it a hat-trick
But France, and Mbappe, were not yet beaten. A shot was blocked by an Argentine arm, so up stepped the PSG star to make it 3-3...
Mbappe celebrates his hat-trick goal
...and become the first male player for 56 years to score a World Cup final hat-trick. After three penalties in 120 minutes, the game was to be decided by a shootout.
Emi Martinez saves Kingsley Coman's penalty
Mbappe and Messi took the first penalties and both scored. Then up stepped France's Kingsley Coman - who was denied by Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez
Aurelien Tchouameni misses
France were left up against it when their third taker, Aurelien Tchouameni, put his penalty wide
Montiel scores the winning penalty
It fell to Gonzalo Montiel, a 90th-minute substitute at right-back, to take the decisive penalty - he sent Lloris the wrong way to seal a 4-2 shoot-out win
Montiel celebrates the winning penalty
Montiel covered his face with his shirt as the emotion hit following his winning penalty, before he was mobbed by ecstatic team-mates
Messi kisses the World Cup
Messi was named player of the tournament and given the Golden Ball award. However, there was only one golden prize he had his eyes on...
Argentina celebrate with the World Cup
This was Argentina's third World Cup triumph, after 1978 and 1986. It comes a little over two years after the death of Diego Maradona, who starred in the latter of those two triumphs
Messi is lifted by his team-mates, holding the World Cup
On Sunday night, Messi was on top of the world
