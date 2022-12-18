Argentina are 2022 World Cup champions for the third time after beating France on penalties in the final in Qatar.
Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning spot-kick to give the South Americans a 4-2 victory in the shoot-out, after a frenetic game ended 3-3 after extra time.
Lionel Messi scored twice and Angel di Maria netted for the Argentines, while France's Kylian Mbappe became the first player since Geoff Hurst in 1966 to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final.
Argentina eventually triumphed to seal their third world title, with Messi crowning an extraordinary career by lifting the golden trophy at Lusail Stadium.
Here is the tale of a remarkable football match, told through the best pictures from the final...
