Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Tuesday, 20 December

Connah's Quay Nomads v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 GMT: Nomads will close the gap on leaders The New Saints to four points if they beat Aberystwyth at Deeside Stadium. Neil Gibson's side are unbeaten in nine league games since a 2-1 defeat away to Aber in September.

Thursday, 22 December

Cardiff Met v Newtown; 19:45 GMT: Both sides won in the only two games that beat the freeze to go ahead last weekend. Cardiff Met moved up to third with victory over Haverfordwest while Newtown's win against Pontypridd saw them go fifth. Cardiff Met have beaten Newtown twice already this season, 1-0 in the league at Latham Park in October having also won 2-1 in the Nathaniel MG Cup at Cyncoed in August.

Friday, 23 December

Bala Town v Airbus UK Broughton; 19:45 GMT: Bottom of the table Airbus have lost eight consecutive games since picking up their only point of the season in September. Bala, who have won three of their last five games, won 6-0 at Broughton in September.

Connah's Quay Nomads v The New Saints; 19:45 GMT: The top two meet at Deeside Stadium with Saints having won 2-1 at Park Hall in the reverse fixture in August through goals from Declan McManus and Jon Routledge.

Flint Town United v Caernarfon Town; 19:45 GMT: Flint are without a win in five games and Lee Fowler's team are 10th, three points above the bottom two. Caernarfon are without a win in their last three games and have dropped out of the top six.

Haverfordwest County v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 GMT: Anthony Williams' side will be looking to complete a league double over County following a 2-1 win at Park Avenue in October. Haverfordwest have lost their last two games after a run of three consecutive wins.

Pontypridd United v Penybont; 19:45 GMT: Pontypridd are in the bottom two while Penybont need the points to maintain their hopes of securing a top six spot ahead of the mid season split. September's game at Penybont finished 1-1.