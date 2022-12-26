Close menu
Championship
LutonLuton Town19:45NorwichNorwich City
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley23138246242247
2Sheff Utd23135538201844
3Blackburn24131102726140
4Watford2410773023737
5Norwich2310583025535
6Millwall2310582826235
7QPR2310492727034
8Preston239772222034
9Coventry229672522333
10Sunderland248883126532
11Birmingham238872622432
12Swansea238873032-232
13Reading23102112633-732
14Middlesbrough238693230230
15Luton227962424030
16West Brom237882926329
17Stoke2385102630-429
18Bristol City2376103132-127
19Rotherham236892632-626
20Cardiff2375112028-826
21Hull2375112640-1426
22Blackpool2366112534-924
23Wigan2366112334-1124
24Huddersfield2254131929-1019
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport