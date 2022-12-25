Cardiff City v Queens Park Rangers

CardiffCardiff City17:15QPRQueens Park Rangers
Match report will appear here
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|23
|13
|8
|2
|46
|24
|22
|47
|2
|Sheff Utd
|23
|13
|5
|5
|38
|20
|18
|44
|3
|Blackburn
|23
|13
|0
|10
|27
|26
|1
|39
|4
|Watford
|23
|10
|7
|6
|30
|22
|8
|37
|5
|Norwich
|23
|10
|5
|8
|30
|25
|5
|35
|6
|QPR
|23
|10
|4
|9
|27
|27
|0
|34
|7
|Preston
|23
|9
|7
|7
|22
|22
|0
|34
|8
|Coventry
|22
|9
|6
|7
|25
|22
|3
|33
|9
|Birmingham
|23
|8
|8
|7
|26
|22
|4
|32
|10
|Millwall
|22
|9
|5
|8
|27
|26
|1
|32
|11
|Swansea
|23
|8
|8
|7
|30
|32
|-2
|32
|12
|Reading
|23
|10
|2
|11
|26
|33
|-7
|32
|13
|Sunderland
|23
|8
|7
|8
|31
|26
|5
|31
|14
|Middlesbrough
|23
|8
|6
|9
|32
|30
|2
|30
|15
|Luton
|22
|7
|9
|6
|24
|24
|0
|30
|16
|West Brom
|23
|7
|8
|8
|29
|26
|3
|29
|17
|Stoke
|23
|8
|5
|10
|26
|30
|-4
|29
|18
|Bristol City
|23
|7
|6
|10
|31
|32
|-1
|27
|19
|Rotherham
|23
|6
|8
|9
|26
|32
|-6
|26
|20
|Cardiff
|23
|7
|5
|11
|20
|28
|-8
|26
|21
|Hull
|23
|7
|5
|11
|26
|40
|-14
|26
|22
|Blackpool
|23
|6
|6
|11
|25
|34
|-9
|24
|23
|Wigan
|23
|6
|6
|11
|23
|34
|-11
|24
|24
|Huddersfield
|22
|5
|4
|13
|19
|29
|-10
|19
