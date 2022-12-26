Close menu
League Two
MansfieldMansfield Town15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
Venue: One Call Stadium

Mansfield Town v Northampton Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient21163235122351
2Stevenage21135331161544
3Northampton21126336211542
4Swindon229852521435
5Mansfield2110472927234
6Barrow2111192725234
7Carlisle218943223933
8Bradford209652620633
9Salford209472318531
10Doncaster219482427-331
11Walsall208662517830
12Wimbledon218672524130
13Stockport208482922728
14Grimsby207672220227
15Tranmere217682018227
16Sutton United2275101928-926
17Crewe196761822-425
18Newport2164112024-422
19Crawley2156102232-1021
20Harrogate2054112430-619
21Rochdale2043131429-1515
22Hartlepool2136121839-2115
23Colchester2135131829-1114
24Gillingham202810624-1814
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC