Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

TEAM NEWS
Brentford striker Ivan Toney is available despite being charged by the Football Association with 262 counts of alleged breaches of betting rules.
Defender Pontus Jansson returns from a hamstring injury but Aaron Hickey and Kristoffer Ajer remain out with respective ankle and knee issues.
Tottenham forward Richarlison will be sidelined for several weeks because of a hamstring problem.
Club captain Hugo Lloris will be rested so Fraser Forster deputises in goal.
World Cup-winning defender Cristian Romero is unavailable, while midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is serving a one-match suspension.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Brentford are winless in their past 13 meetings with Tottenham in all competitions since a 2-0 home win in the second tier in March 1948 (D4, L9).
- Tottenham have kept a clean sheet in each of the past five encounters, winning three and drawing two.
Brentford
- Three of Brentford's four Premier League victories have come against teams currently above them in the table.
- The Bees have lost just two of their past 13 Boxing Day league games, winning seven and drawing the other four.
- Brentford's 3-0 defeat by Arsenal in September is their only loss in seven home league games this term (W3, D3).
- Thomas Frank's side have never lost a Premier League fixture when scoring first, winning on 13 occasions and drawing the other three.
- Ivan Toney has scored 18 Premier League goals in 2022 - only Harry Kane, with 25, has more this calendar year.
Tottenham Hotspur
- Tottenham have won just one of their past 15 away London derbies in the top flight and are winless in the last nine since beating Fulham in March 2021.
- However, Spurs are unbeaten in 15 Boxing Day games, winning 12 and drawing three, since a 2-0 loss at Portsmouth in 2003.
- Antonio Conte's side have earned an unrivalled 13 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season.
- Their tally of 10 goals from corners this season is also the most in the division. Six of those have been scored by Harry Kane.
- Harry Kane has scored in all six of his Boxing Day Premier League appearances and is level with Robbie Fowler as the division's leading Boxing Day scorer with nine goals.
- Kane has found the net against 31 of the 32 different Premier League opponents he has faced, with the only exception being Brentford.
