Close menu
Premier League
SouthamptonSouthampton15:00BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Nathan Jones
Southampton manager Nathan Jones is a former Brighton player and also worked for them as a coach and caretaker manager

TEAM NEWS

Theo Walcott hopes to be fit despite coming off during Southampton's midweek EFL Cup win with a tight calf.

Full-back Kyle Walker-Peters played an hour in that game in his first action since suffering a hamstring injury in October, and is set to feature again.

Brighton's World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister has been given a fortnight off after Argentina's triumph in Qatar.

Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck are both out after sustaining injuries in a friendly earlier this month.

Southampton have won just one of their last 10 Premier League games (D,2 L7), scoring just six goals in this run

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • The home side has not won in any of the 10 Premier League meetings, with six draws and four away victories.
  • Southampton have lost just one of those 10 games (W3, D6), going down 2-1 at home in March 2021.

Southampton

  • Southampton could lose four consecutive Premier League matches for the second time this season.
  • They are in the Premier League relegation zone on Christmas Day for the first time since 2004-05, which was also the most recent season in which they were relegated from the top flight.
  • Saints have the worst home record in the top flight this season, earning six points from seven games and with their only win coming in August.
  • Southampton have kept just one clean sheet in their 15 league matches in 2022-23 - and that came away from St Mary's. They are the only top-flight team without a home clean sheet.
  • Nathan Jones' side can equal the club Premier League record of failing to score more than once in 11 successive games, set in 1998 and matched in 2013.
  • Southampton are unbeaten in all six Boxing Day league fixtures they have played at St Mary's, winning the last three.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton have won two of their past three games in the Premier League.
  • The Seagulls are seventh, their highest top-flight position at Christmas.
  • They have lost four of their eight Premier League matches under Roberto De Zerbi (W2, D2).
  • Albion have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 games.
  • Their last four league fixtures have produced a total of 17 goals (scoring nine and conceding eight), at an average of 4.3 per game.
  • Brighton are winless in their last six away matches on Boxing Day (D1, L5), last winning one in 2002.

My Southampton line-up

Predict Southampton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

My Brighton line-up

Predict Brighton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal14121133112237
2Man City14102240142632
3Newcastle1586129111830
4Tottenham1592431211029
5Man Utd148242020026
6Liverpool1464428171122
7Brighton146352319421
8Chelsea146351717021
9Fulham155462426-219
10Brentford154742325-219
11Crystal Palace145451518-319
12Aston Villa155371622-618
13Leicester155282525017
14Bournemouth154471832-1416
15Leeds144372226-415
16West Ham154291217-514
17Everton153571117-614
18Nottm Forest153481130-1913
19Southampton153391327-1412
20Wolves15249824-1610
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport