Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

TEAM NEWS
Theo Walcott hopes to be fit despite coming off during Southampton's midweek EFL Cup win with a tight calf.
Full-back Kyle Walker-Peters played an hour in that game in his first action since suffering a hamstring injury in October, and is set to feature again.
Brighton's World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister has been given a fortnight off after Argentina's triumph in Qatar.
Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck are both out after sustaining injuries in a friendly earlier this month.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- The home side has not won in any of the 10 Premier League meetings, with six draws and four away victories.
- Southampton have lost just one of those 10 games (W3, D6), going down 2-1 at home in March 2021.
Southampton
- Southampton could lose four consecutive Premier League matches for the second time this season.
- They are in the Premier League relegation zone on Christmas Day for the first time since 2004-05, which was also the most recent season in which they were relegated from the top flight.
- Saints have the worst home record in the top flight this season, earning six points from seven games and with their only win coming in August.
- Southampton have kept just one clean sheet in their 15 league matches in 2022-23 - and that came away from St Mary's. They are the only top-flight team without a home clean sheet.
- Nathan Jones' side can equal the club Premier League record of failing to score more than once in 11 successive games, set in 1998 and matched in 2013.
- Southampton are unbeaten in all six Boxing Day league fixtures they have played at St Mary's, winning the last three.
Brighton & Hove Albion
- Brighton have won two of their past three games in the Premier League.
- The Seagulls are seventh, their highest top-flight position at Christmas.
- They have lost four of their eight Premier League matches under Roberto De Zerbi (W2, D2).
- Albion have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 games.
- Their last four league fixtures have produced a total of 17 goals (scoring nine and conceding eight), at an average of 4.3 per game.
- Brighton are winless in their last six away matches on Boxing Day (D1, L5), last winning one in 2002.
