Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Southampton manager Nathan Jones is a former Brighton player and also worked for them as a coach and caretaker manager

TEAM NEWS

Theo Walcott hopes to be fit despite coming off during Southampton's midweek EFL Cup win with a tight calf.

Full-back Kyle Walker-Peters played an hour in that game in his first action since suffering a hamstring injury in October, and is set to feature again.

Brighton's World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister has been given a fortnight off after Argentina's triumph in Qatar.

Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck are both out after sustaining injuries in a friendly earlier this month.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The home side has not won in any of the 10 Premier League meetings, with six draws and four away victories.

Southampton have lost just one of those 10 games (W3, D6), going down 2-1 at home in March 2021.

Southampton

Southampton could lose four consecutive Premier League matches for the second time this season.

They are in the Premier League relegation zone on Christmas Day for the first time since 2004-05, which was also the most recent season in which they were relegated from the top flight.

Saints have the worst home record in the top flight this season, earning six points from seven games and with their only win coming in August.

Southampton have kept just one clean sheet in their 15 league matches in 2022-23 - and that came away from St Mary's. They are the only top-flight team without a home clean sheet.

Nathan Jones' side can equal the club Premier League record of failing to score more than once in 11 successive games, set in 1998 and matched in 2013.

Southampton are unbeaten in all six Boxing Day league fixtures they have played at St Mary's, winning the last three.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have won two of their past three games in the Premier League.

The Seagulls are seventh, their highest top-flight position at Christmas.

They have lost four of their eight Premier League matches under Roberto De Zerbi (W2, D2).

Albion have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 games.

Their last four league fixtures have produced a total of 17 goals (scoring nine and conceding eight), at an average of 4.3 per game.

Brighton are winless in their last six away matches on Boxing Day (D1, L5), last winning one in 2002.

