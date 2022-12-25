Altrincham v FC Halifax Town

AltrinchamAltrincham15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Notts County
|23
|16
|6
|1
|59
|21
|38
|54
|2
|Wrexham
|22
|15
|5
|2
|55
|19
|36
|50
|3
|Chesterfield
|21
|13
|4
|4
|43
|25
|18
|43
|4
|Woking
|22
|12
|4
|6
|37
|22
|15
|40
|5
|Barnet
|21
|11
|3
|7
|40
|38
|2
|36
|6
|Southend
|22
|9
|7
|6
|30
|20
|10
|34
|7
|Solihull Moors
|21
|9
|6
|6
|35
|24
|11
|33
|8
|Boreham Wood
|21
|8
|7
|6
|25
|21
|4
|31
|9
|Eastleigh
|23
|9
|4
|10
|26
|29
|-3
|31
|10
|Halifax
|22
|9
|4
|9
|21
|27
|-6
|31
|11
|Bromley
|21
|8
|6
|7
|31
|29
|2
|30
|12
|Wealdstone
|22
|8
|6
|8
|26
|33
|-7
|30
|13
|Dag & Red
|20
|8
|5
|7
|34
|36
|-2
|29
|14
|Altrincham
|23
|7
|8
|8
|33
|42
|-9
|29
|15
|Dorking
|24
|8
|5
|11
|42
|54
|-12
|29
|16
|York
|23
|7
|7
|9
|26
|24
|2
|28
|17
|Maidenhead United
|23
|8
|4
|11
|25
|31
|-6
|28
|18
|Aldershot
|21
|8
|2
|11
|30
|33
|-3
|26
|19
|Yeovil
|22
|4
|11
|7
|17
|21
|-4
|23
|20
|Maidstone United
|24
|5
|6
|13
|30
|53
|-23
|21
|21
|Oldham
|21
|5
|5
|11
|22
|33
|-11
|20
|22
|Torquay
|23
|4
|6
|13
|27
|46
|-19
|18
|23
|Gateshead
|22
|3
|8
|11
|25
|38
|-13
|17
|24
|Scunthorpe
|23
|3
|7
|13
|27
|47
|-20
|16
