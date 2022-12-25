Close menu
National League
AltrinchamAltrincham15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
Venue: J. Davidson Stadium

Altrincham v FC Halifax Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County23166159213854
2Wrexham22155255193650
3Chesterfield21134443251843
4Woking22124637221540
5Barnet2111374038236
6Southend2297630201034
7Solihull Moors2196635241133
8Boreham Wood218762521431
9Eastleigh2394102629-331
10Halifax229492127-631
11Bromley218673129230
12Wealdstone228682633-730
13Dag & Red208573436-229
14Altrincham237883342-929
15Dorking2485114254-1229
16York237792624228
17Maidenhead United2384112531-628
18Aldershot2182113033-326
19Yeovil2241171721-423
20Maidstone United2456133053-2321
21Oldham2155112233-1120
22Torquay2346132746-1918
23Gateshead2238112538-1317
24Scunthorpe2337132747-2016
View full National League table

