Close menu

World Cup 2022: How the world reacted to Argentina's win

By Becky GreyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

L'Equipe front page with a picture of Kylian Mpabbe and Clarin front page with a picture of Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has fulfilled a destiny which has been his since before birth and has brought spring back to Argentina - so say his country's newspapers.

The Argentine press is filled with poetic prose, conveying the emotion of the journalists who have waited 36 years to see their side on top of the world again.

In newspaper Pagina 12, Jose Luis Lanao wrote that "it is spring once again", describing Argentina's flag as "sky blue and white like a cherry blossom illuminated by the open sky".

He describes the country as "the world champion in soccer and joy"external-link.

In another newspaper, Clarin, journalist Juan Cruz reminds readers that "football is made of roses and thorns" - while also inadvertently raising a question over Messi's age. While Fifa's squad listexternal-link suggests he is 35, Cruz has him a year younger.

"Messi, at 34 years old, is the world champion, a trophy that he was destined for before he was even born," Cruz said.external-link

Argentina president Alberto Fernandez thanked the team, writing on Twitter: "Always together, always united."

View more on twitter

Fernandez' Chilean counterpart Gabriel Boric offered "a giant embrace to our Argentine brothers", adding: "Your happiness crosses the mountains."

Here is how the rest of the world reacted to Argentina's win.

Argentina

Clarin front page
Argentine newspaper Clarin carries a two-word headline, which translates into English as: "Thank you Messi"
El Tribuno front page
Regional newspaper El Tribuno celebrates "World Cup happiness"
El Dia front page
El Dia - a newspaper published in the Argentine city of La Plata - speaks of "an explosion of euphoria in every home, bar, club and restaurant", with a picture of one of the city's squares packed with people

France

Le Parisien front page
French newspaper Le Parisien declares itself "proud of our Bleus"
l'Equipe front page
"Heads held high", says L'Equipe
The front page of La Voix du Nord
Regional newspaper La Voix du Nord says "thank you anyway"

UK

Daily Telegraph back page
The Daily Telegraph has just three words: "Miraculous. Magical. Messi."
Independent front page
The Independent also keeps it short and sweet: "The greatest player. The greatest final. The greatest prize."
Daily Mail front page
The Daily Mail speaks of the agony and the ecstasy on both sides of the final

Spain

Mundo Deportivo
Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo hails Messi as "the best in history"
The front page of El Pais with a picture of Argentina fans celebrating on the pitch
The front page of El Pais says "Messi's Argentina is crowned after a memorable final"

Brazil

The front page of Extra
Brazilian newspaper Extra says "Messi deserves it - and people have to put up with that"
O Globo front page
O Globo speaks of "immortal Messi"

The United States

New York Times front page
The New York Times front page speaks of "Messi magic"
The Wall Street Journal with a headline saying "Messi lifts Argentina to World Cup victory"
The Wall Street Journal with a headline saying "Messi lifts Argentina to World Cup victory"
BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022