Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema is to undergo surgery after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament.

The 26-year-old Netherlands international was taken off on a stretcher during the Gunners' 1-0 Champions League defeat by Lyon on Thursday.

Arsenal said Miedema would be out for "an extended period of time" after her surgery in the coming days.

Writing on social media, Miedema said she was "absolutely gutted".

"It was one of those moments, where I knew straight away," she said.

"There's so many things going through your head. I won't be able to help my team anymore this season, no World Cup, surgery and rehab for a long long time."

Miedema is the latest Arsenal player to be sidelined with a ruptured ACL after England forward Beth Mead - who is also her partner - sustained the injury in November.

Miedema has scored four goals this season to help the Gunners to second in the Women's Super League, while they top Group C in the Champions League with a game remaining.

"It will be tough with plenty of difficult days," she added. "There will be plenty of crying, which we've had a lot of already, but sadly enough it's part of football.

"I'm lucky enough to have amazing team-mates, friends and family around me and Beth, who can guide me through everything that's coming while only being a couple of weeks ahead of me."

The club said in a statement: "Everyone at Arsenal wishes Viv well in her recovery and will be providing her with all the support she needs to return to action as soon as possible."