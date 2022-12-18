Gary Freeman has been Jersey Bulls manager since the club began in 2019

Jersey Bulls boss Gary Freeman says his side have to go on a lengthy winning run now, if they are to win promotion.

The Bulls are fifth in Combined Counties Premier South, eight points off the top with two games in hand.

Jersey have lost twice, with rivals Badshot Lea fourth from the same games.

"We can't hide the fact we want to get promoted, and to do that we're probably going to have to go and win most games between now and the end of the season," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"You look at the points tally, I've got a rough idea in my head of what we need, and to do that we can probably only afford to drop another couple of games, if that."

The Bulls' title hopes faded last season after a run of one win in eight games in March and April saw a promising place towards the top of the table end with a fourth-placed finish.

"It's going to be very tight, we've got to do it against the teams that sit in and then you'll have the big games against the teams around us which will decide who goes up I think," Freeman added.

"There's two to four teams who will all fancy it at the moment, and hopefully we're in that at the end of it and in the final two."

Jersey will play one of their games in hand on Tuesday when they travel to AFC Croydon Athletic in their final game of 2022.

"Fingers crossed that goes ahead because no-one else is playing that evening," Freeman said.

"If we can go to Croydon and get the points in the bag I'll be delighted as that puts us on the same sort of level as everyone else, and just that little bit closer and the table looking a bit more real.

"That hopefully will give us the momentum to kick again in early January."