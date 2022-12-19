Danny Mayor completed 90 minutes for the first time since 3 September in Saturday's win over Morecambe

Plymouth Argyle midfielder Danny Mayor says the Pilgrims must not let their position at the top of League One slip for a second successive season.

They are two points clear with 47 points from 22 games - 10 points better than the same stage in 2021.

Plymouth had led League One until mid-November last year before finishing seventh after a late dip in form.

"I don't think any player, any fan, would have said 47 - it's a frightening tally," Mayor told BBC Radio Devon.

"But we've seen what can happen, last season we got a massive amount of points and somehow didn't even get in the play-offs.

"We're not naive to it, we know we need to keep going, it's a great tally so far, but we need to keep adding to it."

Despite having 80 points last season, three draws and two losses in Argyle's final five matches - including a 5-0 home defeat by Milton Keynes Dons on the final day - saw Argyle miss out on the play-offs by three points.

Mayor started against Morecambe on Saturday - his first start since the win over second-placed Ipswich Town on 25 September after suffering a calf injury.

Ipswich are second after a 1-0 loss at Wycombe on Saturday while Sheffield Wednesday are third, two points further back.

"It sounds weird but you don't look at the size of the clubs because they're in our division and we've beaten them both," Mayor said.

"We've got to go to their place and we know how tough it's going to be, but we're a big club too and we're getting massive attendances and we just keep going.

"Of course we look at the results because we want to stay top and we want to keep up there, but if they keep winning we need to keep winning.

"If you want to stay top of the league these are the sorts of games you need to be winning, there's no bones about it, you have to win these games and we did.

"We hadn't won in four, and it can start playing on your mind, so it is nice to get the win and most importantly we actually played well at times."